Grammys flashback: Arrested Development made history for hip-hop 29 years ago

It’s well known that the Grammys have a history of snubbing hip-hop music. Whether the reason is racial or musical bias, generational disconnect with older voters, or a mixture of both, the fact is that it’s harder for hip-hop artists to win in the big categories. And if it is still an issue now, you can imagine how hard it used to be a few decades ago. Knowing all of that makes a certain win truly stand out in Grammy history. At the 1993 awards, hip-hop collective Arrested Development won Best New Artist, becoming the first hip-hop act to win the award, and the first hip-hop act to win in the general field. Let’s look back at the historic win, the factors that contributed to it, and the impact it had in Grammy and pop culture history.

Arrested Development was one of a kind. At the time of their debut and rise to popularity, hip-hop was a budding genre, but its main subgenre was gangsta rap, which was typically more aggressive. In came Arrested Development, with their focus on spirituality and peace. The group’s debut album, “3 Years, 5 Months and 2 Days in the Life Of…” became a roaring success, peaking inside the top 10 on the Billboard 200, which was amazing for their style of music. The album’s three singles all went top-10 in the US too, and the collection received critical acclaim. So they were pretty much Grammy bait: popular and acclaimed with a unique sound that was still palatable to the older white demographic that has historically been overrepresented in the Recording Academy.

Out of the new acts of the time, Arrested Development was easily the most exciting. Nominated alongside the group was Billy Ray Cyrus, who did have huge success but might have lacked the credibility to win among his musician peers since his breakthrough hit “Achy Breaky Heart” could have been seen as a novelty. Similarly, hip-hop duo Kriss Kross also had a massive first era, but their style probably skewed too young for the Grammy voters. Another nominee was singer-songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins, who had decent debut success but wasn’t as big a hit-maker as her competition. Finally, singer-songwriter Jon Secada was nominated after the success of his self-titled debut, and while Secada probably did have a lot of votes go his way, he ultimately couldn’t stand out against the hip-hop collective. Arrested Development felt like the critically-beloved, progressive choice to make, and a way to finally honor hip-hop while also playing it somewhat safe, allowing the Grammys to technically acknowledge the genre while side-stepping the most in-your-face political aspects of it.

However, Arrested Development’s win remains relevant. Four other hip-hop artists have gone on to win Best New Artist since then (Lauryn Hill, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Chance the Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion). Most Best New Artist nomination lineups usually include at least one rapper every year too. Similarly, Album of the Year typically includes hip-hop at least once, and two hip-hop records have managed to win the award (“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” and OutKast‘s “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below”). And not that long ago, Childish Gambino‘s “This Is America” became the first hip-hop song to win Record and Song of the Year.

While they’ve sure taken their time, the Grammys seem to slowly be leaning into greater inclusion of the genre, and Arrested Development paved the way for that. If it weren’t for the band’s ability to resonate with audiences from different genres and age groups, many awards voters might have continued to dismiss it. The band demonstrated that the genre was there to stay and could easily go head-to-head with any other genre in the music business. Long live hip-hop.

