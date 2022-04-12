Should Olivia Rodrigo beware of a Grammy curse, or is Best New Artist not really a jinx after all?

The Grammy for Best New Artist can be a double-edged sword. The award has been associated with a certain “curse” where winners in the category tend to fade away from the public consciousness rather quickly, especially in comparison to their fellow nominees. With a recent coronation of yet another Best New Artist, Olivia Rodrigo, I think it’s time to truly reevaluate whether the award is really a kiss of death. Let’s specifically take a look at the 2010s and onward.

A couple of winners fall into the “genre favorite” category, where the winning artist didn’t become a huge crossover star but still enjoys success in their particular field. For example, the 2010s opened with a win for country group Zac Brown Band. A lot of people mark their win with an asterisk, since that year’s breakout superstar, Lady Gaga, was deemed ineligible due to a Grammy nomination she received the previous year. Still, given their competition, Zac Brown Band were definitely the “right” choice when it came to continued relevancy, as they’ve notched multiple multiple number-one country radio hits and even some top 40s on the Billboard Hot 100 after their win. The band has also won two more Grammys, whereas their competition (Keri Hilson, MGMT, Silversun Pickups, and The Ting Tings) haven’t even gotten any nominations since.

Jazz musician Esperanza Spalding and alternative act Bon Iver followed as two other “genre favorite” winners. While you could argue both of them had stronger competitors in terms of star power (Spalding beat Justin Bieber and Drake, Bon Iver bested J. Cole and Nicki Minaj), they were never primed to be pop crossovers, and both have remained relevant in their own genres and with the Grammys. Bon Iver’s last album, “I, I,” got Record and Album of the Year nominations, while Spalding’s latest project, “Songwrights Apothecary Lab,” just won a Grammy this year.

SEE6 Grammy records and milestones achieved in 2022

There are also the “outshined” winners, who were entirely logical yet ended up being overshadowed by fellow nominees. For Chance the Rapper, choosing him as a BNA winner made all the sense in the world back when he won, but Chance has since faded a bit, especially after the mixed reception for his debut studio album, “The Big Day.” Fellow nominees Maren Morris and Anderson .Paak have outlasted Chance in the public eye (thus far), but it’s not like Chance is a nobody, and he has still notched hits after his win.

Similarly, last year’s winner Megan Thee Stallion is still pumping out hits, but one could argue that in the year since, Doja Cat has become the bigger star of the two; it’s still early to try to judge the ultimate outcomes for these too, though. Finally, while many will classify them as “cursed,” I make a case for Fun being outshined rather than just cursed. The band broke up, so we won’t know how they would’ve fared with subsequent albums, but they did notch three hits off their album “Some Nights,” and Jack Antonoff and Nate Ruess each earned noms after the fact (Antonoff even won Album of the Year as a producer of Taylor Swift‘s “Folklore” in 2021 and then Producer of the Year in 2022). Still, Frank Ocean and Alabama Shakes definitely outlasted them as a group Grammy-wise and in the public eye.

Then there are the cursed ones, people who fell out of the Grammys favor completely and faded away. Perhaps the easiest choice for this category of winner is Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, who haven’t gotten any other nominations, and in hindsight are the least successful of their BNA class, especially with Grammy darling Kendrick Lamar and later general field winners Kacey Musgraves and Ed Sheeran in that lineup. There’s also Alessia Cara, who is arguably the least successful out of her BNA class as well, despite being a textbook BNA winner when she took home the award (female adult contemporary singer-songwriter, which voters adore). She’s been eclipsed by SZA (who many argue was the right choice), Lil Uzi Vert, and Khalid in terms of hits, and even Julia Michaels notched a cute hit last year with “If the World Was Ending.” Khalid, SZA, and Michaels all have earned Grammy nominations after their BNA noms as well.

SEETop 4 lessons we learned from Grammys 2022

Similar to Cara, Meghan Trainor also feels like someone cursed by the award. Fellow nominees Sam Hunt and Tori Kelly both have earned nominations since then, with Kelly now being a two-time winner. Finally, some could argue Sam Smith also fits into the cursed category. While Smith did achieve multiple hits after their win, they have failed to get any Grammy nominations since, and hasn’t had a top-20 hit single since 2019, though all three of their studio albums have gone platinum.

However, the Grammys have also made some amazing choices, especially recently. Dua Lipa burst into even greater success after her win, creating the hit album “Future Nostalgia,” which earned her five Grammy nominations, two of the biggest hits of the 2020s so far (“Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating”), and a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. On the same note, Billie Eilish is considered one of the leading artists of her generation and has notched multiple hits and Grammys after her BNA win. Last but certainly not least, it’s hard to imagine a world where Rodrigo fades away fast, having had a meteoric rise to fame and definitely eclipsing all her fellow BNA classmates.

So while there have definitely been cursed winners, a lot of winners also go ahead to have massive careers or simply becoming Grammy genre favorites despite a lack of hits. So, next time you’re scared of your favorite artist being a BNA front-runner, just remember that not all is lost … most of the time.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?