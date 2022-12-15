Beyonce has the most Record of the Year Grammy nominations in history … but she hasn’t won it yet

Beyonce keeps making history at the Grammys, but when it comes to the top four general field categories, she keeps not winning. Out of 28 career victories to date, only one has been in the general field: Song of the Year for “Single Ladies” in 2010. This year she became the most nominated artist of all time (tied at 88 with her husband Jay-Z), and in the process she became the all-time most nominated artist for Record of the Year. Will she win that coveted prize for the first time this year?

Queen Bey’s record eight nominations for Record of the Year are as follows:

2001 — “Say My Name” (with Destiny’s Child); lost to “Beautiful Day” by U2

2004 — “Crazy in Love” (with Jay-Z); lost to “Clocks” by Coldplay

2008 — “Irreplaceable”; lost to “Rehab” by Amy Winehouse

2010 — “Halo”; lost to “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon

2017 — “Formation”; lost to “Hello” by Adele

2021 — “Black Parade”; lost to “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish

2021 — “Savage” (with Megan Thee Stallion); lost to “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish

2023 — “Break My Soul”; pending

The good news for Beyonce is that she’s the front-runner to win Album of the Year according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users as of this writing, and sometimes Grammy voters go all in on their favorite artists. In recent years, for instance, Adele (2017), Bruno Mars (2018), and Billie Eilish (2020) have swept Album, Record, and Song of the Year all in one night.

The bad news for Beyonce is that she’s nominated against Adele again, and it’s Adele who’s favored to win Record of the Year for “Easy on Me,” according to our users. She’s followed in our odds by Harry Styles‘s “As It Was,” which spent 15 weeks at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100. Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” sits in third place with 12/1 odds. Can she overcome that deficit and sweep her categories when awards are handed out on February 5?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?