Grammys love Brandi Carlile, so watch out for a surprise ‘Right on Time’ sweep

If you have been following the Grammys for the past few years, the name Brandi Carlile probably rings a bell by now. The acclaimed Americana singer-songwriter has been really popular with the recording academy recently, getting six nominations for the 2019 Grammys including three in the general field; she didn’t win those, but she swept her three American roots categories. In 2020 Carlile got her fourth general field nomination, Song of the Year for Tanya Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now,” which won her the Grammy for Best Country Song. Tucker’s album “While I’m Livin’,” which was also produced and co-written by Carlile, earned both of them a second win that night for Best Country Album. Then in 2021 Carlile won yet another Grammy for Best Country Song for The Highwomen‘s “Crowded Table.” This time around though, Carlile’s “Right on Time,” the lead single from her album “In These Silent Days,” is nominated in pop as well as the general field. But can it win?

“Right On Time” would definitely be an unconventional winner for Best Pop Solo Performance. Most past winners — in fact, all but one — were big hits, including a lot of number-one hits like Adele‘s “Hello” and Lizzo‘s “Truth Hurts.” The exception was Lady Gaga’s “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Going?),” which actually shares a lot in common with Carlile’s song. For starters, both are emotional ballads that feature some of the best singing either artist has done. On top of that, both songs likely won due to voters’ enthusiasm for the artists themselves as well as some good ol’ vote splitting between the younger artists (Gaga was up against Camila Cabello and Ariana Grande, Carlile faces Grande, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo). So much like Gaga, Carlile stands out from the pack of nominees because she has a baity, sentimental song with very different sound from her competition.

In addition, Carlile’s voting base, American roots and country voters, could easily show up to vote for her in pop like they likely did in the nominations round, after Carlile publicly posted (during voting) that “Right on Time” had been moved by the academy from the American roots field (where she had submitted it) to the pop field. She managed to earn a nomination anyway, and those same voters could show their allegiance to Carlile by getting her the win too, especially with her being the only country-adjacent nominee in the lineup. This last factor is also a good reason why her song could win Record of the Year and Song of the Year. When you have so many pop songs nominated (six) for ROTY and the rest being R&B songs (“Peaches”, “Freedom”, “Leave the Door Open”), Carlile could be the easy pick for voters from genres like Americana and country, not to mention some from pop and perhaps even rock (you could make the case that the only rock-leaning song in the lineup is Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever”).

Finally, the academy might just want to reward Carlile herself. H.E.R.’s surprise Song of the Year win last year showed that voters are sometimes swayed more towards respected names with great songs rather than the most successful hits. Despite “Right on Time” being one of the least commercial songs here (it hasn’t charted on the Billboard Hot 100, and it peaked at number-44 on the Rock Airplay chart), a lot of voters could think it’s time to reward Carlile with a general field win now with the amount of genuine support she’s gotten from Americana, country, and now pop voters these last four years. Carlile is so well liked that she actually has another song nominated in Song of the Year too (“A Beautiful Noise,” with Alicia Keys), but that song’s lack of a genre or Record of the Year nomination shows that it probably won’t siphon many votes away from “Right On Time.”

So come April, keep an eye out for Carlile. She has picked up at least one Grammy every year for the past three years (including her surprise Country Song win last year), so it’s very likely for her to go home with yet another trophy. Don’t be shocked if on Grammy night her name is read once … or twice … or more.

