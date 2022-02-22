Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, and more could join list of artists who have won for cover songs

When looking at Grammy nominations for 2022, you might notice that there are a few cover songs nominated. As per Grammy rules, a cover can only be submitted in a performance category (like Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, etc.) or in an arrangement category; they’re not eligible for songwriting since they were written in a previous eligibility period, or sometimes before the Grammys were even created. This year I think three covers seem to be in a good position to win: Jason Isbell’s “All I Do is Drive,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “I Get a Kick Out of You,” and Chris Cornell’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” But just how common is it for covers to prevail?

Country is one of the fields with the most covers winning. A few of the most recent wins have included “Gentle On My Mind” by The Band Perry (originally performed by John Hartford), “Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker (originally performed by Bob Dylan), and “Jolene” by Pentatonix and Dolly Parton (originally recorded by Parton). Go back earlier than that and you’ll find more examples, including “Solitary Man” by Johnny Cash (originally by Neil Diamond), “Choices” by George Jones (originally by Billy Yates), “Shine” by Dolly Parton (originally by Collective Soul), “Baby Now That I’ve Found You” by Alison Krauss (originally by The Foundations), and “My Maria” by Brooks and Dunn (originally by B.W. Stevenson). This year, Isbell’s “All I Do Is Drive,” originally by Johnny Cash, is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance.

Another field with multiple cover songs winning is R&B. Perhaps most famously, “At Last” by Beyoncé (originally by Etta James) won Best Traditional R&B Performance. That category also has other cover winners, like Chaka Khan and The Funk Brothers’ “What’s Going On” (originally by Marvin Gaye); Aretha Franklin’s “A House Is Not A Home” (originally by Dionne Warwick); “How Deep Is Your Love” by PJ Morton and Yebba (originally by Bee Gees); and “God Bless The Child” by George Benson, Al Jarreau, and Jill Scott (originally by Billie Holiday). For Best R&B Performance, earlier winners include Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” (originally by Otis Redding), Corinne Bailey Rae’s “Is This Love” (originally by Bob Marley and The Wailers), and Ray Charles’s “Busted” (originally by Johnny Cash).

The rock field doesn’t have as many cover winners, but there have still been a few. “Helter Skelter” by Paul McCartney (originally by The Beatles) won for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance in 2011. Before that, when Rock Performance was split into gendered categories, covers that won included Lenny Kravitz’s “American Woman” (originally by Guess Who) and Sheryl Crow‘s “Sweet Child o’ Mine” (originally by Guns N’ Roses). This year Chris Cornell is nominated posthumously (he died by suicide in 2017) for his cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” written by Prince and made popular by Sinead O’Connor. Cornell’s covers album, “No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1,” is also nominated for Best Rock Album.

The pop field also has had a couple of cover winners. “Here We Go Again” by Ray Charles and Norah Jones (made famous by Charles decades prior) won Best Pop Collaborations With Vocals and Record of the Year in 2005. There’s also Christina Aguilera, Pink, Mýa, and Lil Kim’s “Lady Marmalade” (made famous by Labelle); Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’s “Rich Woman” and “Gone Gone Gone” (the duo also won Record of the Year for their cover of “Please Read the Letter,” originally by Plant); and Herbie Hancock, Pink, India.Arie, Seal, Konono Nº1, Jeff Beck, and Oumou Sangaré’s “Imagine” (originally by John Lennon). In the pop solo categories, winners include Annie Lennox’s “No More I Love You’s” (originally by Lovers Speak), Michael Bolton’s “When A Man Loves A Woman” (originally by Percy Sledge), and perhaps most famously Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” (originally by Dolly Parton). Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “I Get A Kick Out of You” (originally by Cole Porter) is nominated this year for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance; Bennett previously won with his cover of the pop standard “Body and Soul,” featuring Amy Winehouse.

Will this year’s covers win? There’s a case to be made for the three. Isbell’s cover is of a beloved song by Johnny Cash, who won his fair share of Grammys. The same thing applies to Cornell, who’s covering Prince (not to mention Cornell has already won posthumously once before). Perhaps the most assured of all is Bennett and Gaga, who won a Grammy together before for their previous duets album “Cheek to Cheek” and are also nominated this year for Record of the Year and Album of the Year. And of course, who wouldn’t want to award Bennett one last time?

