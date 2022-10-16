Grammys flashback: Daft Punk beat Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’ 9 years ago, but Swift has a 2nd chance with ‘Taylor’s Version’

In the past 10 years few albums have received the praise that Daft Punk’s “Random Access Memories” did. Being the EDM duo’s last album before their split in 2021, the record has been cited as one of the defining albums of the 2010s due to its cultural impact as well as its critical and commercial success. All of that success translated into love at the Grammys: Daft Punk took home five awards including Album of the Year.

Daft Punk had never been huge Grammy favorites. Prior to their 2014 sweep for “Random Access Memories,” they had only won two Grammys: Best Dance/Electronic Album for “Alive 2007” and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger (Alive 2007),” both in 2009. But over the years the band had racked up a huge following and, most importantly, a lot of industry respect.

The group had worked with legends like Kanye West and Kraftwerk before, and for “Memories” they enlisted A-listers like Pharrell Williams, Julian Casablancas, and disco legends Giorgio Moroder and Nile Rodgers. The new record’s vision was clear from the start: it was an homage to disco and the analog era of music. Upon release, it became their biggest and most acclaimed album, peaking at number-one on the Billboard 200 and scoring the massive hit “Get Lucky.”

Despite all of this, Daft Punk had quite a competition on their hands. First was Taylor Swift, whose album “Red” was the biggest hit in the lineup. At the time “Red” wasn’t critically beloved, but Swift was already an Album of the Year winner and the record had tremendous success, so she couldn’t be counted out. Swift’s biggest disadvantage was the fact that the album was all over the place sonically, crossing from country to pop to even EDM. Musical eclecticism is often an advantage as it helps you appeal to a wide range of voters, but in this case it probably backfired. Country voters didn’t really support Swift as much as they normally did (she even lost Best Country Album), and a lot of pop voters probably weren’t onboard for her crossover yet. Interestingly, “Red: Taylor’s Version” has been entered for Grammy consideration nine years later, so she gets another kick at the can with this collection.

The runner-up was likely Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’s “The Heist,” which had three big hits and swept the rap field. It was easily accessible to pop audiences as well, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they got a lot of support from those voters too. The last two nominees were Kendrick Lamar (“Good Kid, M.A.A.D City”) and Sara Barellies (“The Blessed Unrest”). Lamar’s record was highly acclaimed, but it won no other awards, so it’s safe to say voters were not as into him as they would be in later years. And as for Bareilles, her album was clearly a committee addition, as it didn’t even get into Best Pop Vocal Album.

“Random Access Memories” had a few advantages up its sleeve. First and foremost, Grammy voters have tended to skew older, so an album that honored the music of their youth was obviously going to appeal to them. Another big advantage was the fact that it was very much a musician’s album, much like other winners like Beck’s “Morning Phase” and Jon Batiste’s “We Are.” The album’s intricate production, engineering, and recording made it stand out against the more inorganic and digital production of its competitors. Finally, we’ve seen that voters love when artists take risks and change up their sound (see the aforementioned “Morning Phase,” as well as Bruno Mars‘s “24k Magic,” and Swift’s “1989” and “Folklore”). For Daft Punk, dropping most of their digital tools to make an authentic disco record with live instrumentation was a big risk, and voters clearly wanted to award the duo for it.

“Random Access Memories” remains one of the best wins in Album of the Year history. Not only did it serve as a way to honor the music of the past, but it was also a sweet way to recognize such an influential duo, especially now that we know the record was their last. With this win, the world was able to praise the iconic group and celebrate their greatness one more time.

