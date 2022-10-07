Grammys flashback: When Steely Dan beat Eminem, one of the most controversial races of the 21st century

If you look up controversial Grammy Album of the Year winners, one of the most common you’ll find referenced is Steely Dan’s “Two Against Nature.” The band’s eighth album proved to resonate with Grammy voters, taking home multiple awards including the top prize. But many weren’t as enthusiastic as the Recording Academy, arguing that there were better and more impactful records in the lineup. So let’s take a look at the win, how it happened, and why it might not have been that surprising at all.

Steely Dan weren’t strangers to the Grammys prior to their 2001 win. The group had gotten six noms from 1975 to 1982, including Album of the Year nominations for “Aja” and “Gaucho.” However, the group never actually won a Grammy, and went into a two decade hiatus after “Gaucho.” So when news came that the group was coming back after 20 years, many in the industry were ecstatic for the return. As such, “Two Against Nature” quickly became a success for the band. It was their highest peaking record on the Billboard 200 and earned good reviews from critics.

But the Album of the Year category in 2001 was one of the most stacked of the decade. Eminem’s “The Marshall Mathers LP,” the second best selling record of the year and arguably the most buzzed about album among the general public, was a nominee that many thought would win. Eminem was a massively successful artist, and the album solidified him as the leading figure in hip-hop at the time. But its highly controversial content and brash delivery, on top of the fact that it was a purely hip-hop record in the year 2000, made it a tough sell for voters.

Another nominee was “Kid A” by Radiohead, which is widely considered one of the best albums of all time, though it was surprisingly not the highest scoring of the five nominees on MetaCritic. Still, it was widely acclaimed and Radiohead were the cool choice at the time. Unfortunately for them, Beck’s “Midnite Vultures” was also nominated, and the two alternative albums likely split votes. “Midnite Vultures” was actually the most acclaimed album on MetaCritic, earning an 83 over “Kid A’s” 80, “Marshall’s” 78, and “Two Against Nature’s” 77.

Finally, Paul Simon’s “You’re the One” was nominated, but the record didn’t make that much noise and was probably just nominated because of Simon’s name-recognition and stature in the industry. Nevertheless, Simon was enough of a Grammy darling to pose a real threat.

Come Grammy night, many were divided as to who would win. While many in the public were leaning towards Radiohead or Eminem, Grammy pundits knew that it would be hard for either to pull off a win. Robert Hilburn of the Los Angeles Times predicted it to be between Steely Dan and Paul Simon, going with the latter. In a very accurate prediction, Nekesa Mumbi Moody and David Bauder of The Herald-Times predicted Steely Dan to prevail, writing: “The normally staid Grammys may have shown some edge this year by nominating Eminem, but are they edgy enough to actually give it to him? No way. Simon, a winner three times in this category, has a poor chance. Beck’s disc was a flop, and Radiohead is probably too far out there. Look for a surprise win by Steely Dan, especially since the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-bound group has never won a Grammy.”

Indeed, those factors contributed to the group’s wins. Steely Dan making a comeback record meant that many people in the industry rushed to give them recognition. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted them that year, and the prestigious Berklee College of Music gave the group honorary doctorates for their contributions to music. That meant that, while Steely Dan might’ve not been the most popular out of the pack, the industry was really determined to make it their year. And the fact that the group had never won a Grammy really brought home the overdue narrative, which can really help when it comes to Album of the Year wins.

They were also the most Grammy-friendly option. First, their music was the safest out of the nominees besides Paul Simon. Second, the group had a very long career and it was known that they probably didn’t have many records left in them. So knowing that Simon was already a three-time winner, and that Beck, Eminem, and Radiohead would probably have other chances in the future, it might’ve just felt like the right moment to award Steely Dan. And hey, Beck did end up winning Album of the Year a little over a decade later, so perhaps Eminem and Radiohead are not that far from wins themselves.

Steely Dan’s wins leave us with two important conclusions. For one thing, industry support really does triumph over popularity at the Grammys. And overdue narratives truly can work. In addition to Steely Dan’s, wins like Beck’s and Herbie Hancock’s in later years show that voters love rewarding consistent industry players, especially for comeback records. So, if your favorite artist still hasn’t won, maybe just tell them to take some time off … it might actually help.

