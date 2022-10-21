Grammys flashback: Did Maroon 5 deserve to beat Kanye West for Best New Artist in 2005?

Maroon 5 is one of the biggest bands of the 21st century. Led by vocalist Adam Levine, the band has produced a number of smash hits throughout their career, but among all of their achievements, one of the band’s most important was their Grammy for Best New Artist. The award itself is a big deal, but the band’s road to it — as well as who they, perhaps infamously, beat — make the win even more impressive. Let’s take a look back in our latest Grammys flashback.

Maroon 5 started out as Kara’s Flowers, a band that didn’t really make much of an impact, to put it nicely. After disbanding for a while, they came back as Maroon 5, and in 2002 released the now-iconic album “Songs About Jane.” The album gradually became one of the biggest of the new millennium, achieving four top-40 hits from 2002 to 2004, the year when the album really become a massive hit for the band. “Songs About Jane” was also well received, with many praising the album’s style and the band’s successful rebrand.

While the album came out in 2002, it wasn’t until 2004 that the band had serious crossover success, so that’s when they were nominated for Best New Artist. The 2005 BNA class was very successful across the board. First and foremost was Kanye West, who was hip-hop’s hot new sensation at the time after successfully moving from producing/songwriting behind the scenes to becoming a lead artist in his own right. Another nominee was UK soul-pop sensation Joss Stone, who had found success internationally with her sophomore album, “Mind Body and Soul.” Rock band Los Lonely Boys were also on the list, probably off the success of their hit debut single, “Heaven.” Last but not least was country singer Gretchen Wilson, who topped the country music charts with her hit “Redneck Woman.”

Maroon 5 had a few factors that contributed to their win. First, out of the nominees they were the most palatable to a wide range of voters, as they were a very accessible pop-rock band. Compare that to their very genre-oriented competitors, none of who had the pop accessibility that Maroon 5 had. Another big reason could be commercial success. While the Grammys aren’t supposed to take sales into consideration, the more famous you are, the better the chance you have of being familiar to voters.

West also had that kind of success, but unfortunately for him, hip-hop was still struggling to break into the big categories at the Grammys, and his brand of hip-hop might’ve lacked the pop or R&B sensibilities that helped acts like OutKast and Lauryn Hill shatter the glass ceiling for the genre in the general field. But perhaps the most important factor in Maroon 5’s win was their gradual buildup. Since the band had been trying to break out since the ’90s, and “Songs About Jane” was already more than two years old, a lot of voters might’ve felt that the band had paid their dues more than their fellow nominees.

To many, Maroon 5’s competition was making better music, especially Kanye West. But to others, the band’s even bigger success in the following years justify their win. All of the nominees that year went on to win Grammys, with West, Wilson, and Los Lonely Boys all prevailing that same year; Stone won two years later in the R&B field. West has also gone on to be one of the most awarded artists in Grammy history, and in 2022 he tied Jay-Z as the most awarded rapper ever, so he’s done alright for himself, at least musically.

