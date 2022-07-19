How Bruno Mars, H.E.R., Adele and Bad Bunny could make history at 2023 Grammys

One of the most exciting parts of every award show is watching long-standing records break. For the 2023 Grammys, multiple artists are in a good position to make history. Let’s look at a few artists who can leave their mark on Grammys history.

One of the biggest Grammy darlings in recent years has been Bruno Mars. The pop and R&B singer-songwriter has claimed 15 Grammys over his career so far, most of them in the past six years. Among those 15 Grammys, he has won three for Record of the Year, tying Paul Simon for the most wins by an artist.

However, Mars could easily un-tie and win his fourth Record of the Year Grammy as soon as next year due to his hit “Smokin Out the Window” with Silk Sonic partner Anderson .Paak. He’d be the only artist to win the category four times, as well as only the second individual to win four times, tying with engineer Tom Coyne.

Speaking of Record of the Year, Adele could also make history in the category. In the case that her smash hit “Easy On Me” takes home the award, she’ll tie Mars and Simon as the most awarded artist. She’d also break her tie with Billie Eilish and Roberta Flack to become the most awarded woman in the category.

Additionally, Adele’s album “30” is looking to break records. If she wins Album of the Year, she’ll become only the second woman to win the award three times, and the fifth artist overall to do so; Taylor Swift, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, and Frank Sinatra all achieved this in the past. Adele could also become the first person to win the award for Best Pop Vocal Album three times; she’s currently tied with Kelly Clarkson at two each.

H.E.R.

Ever since she broke through at the 2019 Grammys, R&B superstar H.E.R. has been a fixture at the awards. In 2022 she tied with John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Lionel Richie, Diane Warren, Billie Eilish, and Finneas as the only songwriters to receive three consecutive nominations for Song of the Year. In 2023, however, H.E.R. could become the first songwriter to get four consecutive nominations in the category.

H.E.R.’s best bet is probably her Oscar-shortlisted song “Automatic Woman” off the soundtrack of the movie “Bruised.” It’s an uplifting song, carries her name recognition, and would have the slight advantage of being high on the ballot alphabetically. As of this writing Gold Derby users are predicting H.E.R. to get the nomination; she’s sitting comfortably at number-five in the odds.

History and Bad Bunny seem to go hand-in-hand. The acclaimed urban artist has managed to become arguably the biggest Latin star of the 21st century, earning both critical and commercial success with his albums “X100PRE,” “YHLQMDLG,” and the Billboard 200-chart-toppers “El Último Tour Del Mundo” and “Un Verano Sin Ti.” The last of those has been perhaps his most successful, notching multiple weeks atop the Billboard 200. “Un Verano Sin Ti” has also achieved four top-10 hits on the Hot 100, an unprecedented feat for a Latin album.

As such, with possibly the biggest album of the year, Bad Bunny is looking at a potential Album of the Year nomination for his latest work. If he gets it, “Un Verano Sin Ti” will be the first all-Spanish album to get into the category. He would also join José Feliciano, Joao Gilberto, Vikki Carr, Santana, Adrian Quesada, and Cardi B as the only Latin artists to be nominated as lead artists in the category.

