Why Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ might not be a lock for Best Rap Album at the Grammys after all

This year’s Best Rap Album race at the Grammys has been quite chaotic, to say the least. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Good News,” which was widely predicted as one of the front-runners, ended up missing altogether. Drake, who initially got a nomination for his smash album “Certified Lover Boy,” decided to withdraw his nomination just as voting for the winners started. So despite constant controversy and some harsh critical reception, Kanye West positioned himself as the favorite with “Donda” since it also got an Album of the Year nomination. To many, the race is completely locked for West … but what if it’s not?

J. Cole was one of the year’s biggest surprises. While a nomination or two were always a possibility, Cole ended up being the only person to get nominations in every rap category this year, with “My Life” making the cut for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song and “Pride Is The Devil” sneaking into Best Melodic Rap Performance on top of his Best Rap Album nom for “The Off Season.” Not even West was able to pull this off; he submitted “Off the Grid” to Best Rap Performance, but it wasn’t nominated. As such, one could argue that Cole might actually be the one to beat for Best Rap Album. While he didn’t get into Album of the Year like West did, this doesn’t mean Cole is necessarily weaker in the rap field. It might just mean that he isn’t as popular with a general audience outside of rap (which would make sense since West is the better-known artist to the industry at large). Cole is also the only nominee who hasn’t won this category before.

Another Best Rap Album nominee to consider is Nas. “King’s Disease II,” which is nominated this year, is his followup to “King’s Disease,” which he won for last year. And the sequel is actually considerably more acclaimed than its predecessor, scoring an 86 on Metacritic compared to 72 for the original. “King’s Disease II” was also a bigger hit, debuting at number-three with 56,000 equivalent album units in its first week on the Billboard 200, up 9,000 from the earlier album, which debuted at number-five. Nas could also benefit from being the veteran pick this year, especially as someone with more of an old-school approach to hip-hop compared to his younger competitors. And last year’s win was Nas’s first ever, so voters may want to continue honoring an artist who can still be seen as highly under-rewarded.

Last but certainly not least is Tyler, the Creator with “Call Me If You Get Lost.” The album is the followup to Tyler’s “IGOR,” which won this category in 2020. It’s the most acclaimed album in this lineup, scoring an 88 on Metacritic. The album also won the BET Hip-Hop Award for Album of the Year and is considered Tyler’s best work, which could further sway voters in his direction. “Call Me If You Get Lost” also has the advantage of being, arguably, the most sonically diverse album in the lineup, drawing influences from many styles and genres. This could mean that the album appeals to a wider pool of voters, which could definitely help if academy members from genres like R&B also decided vote in the rap field.

So will Ye pull off his fifth Best Rap Album win and his 23rd trophy overall (depending on how many other categories he wins on Grammy night), or will we have an upset from one of these other three one-time Grammy winners? While “Donda” is the front-runner, there is definitely space for an upset, especially with Ye being such a polarizing figure. And given his past few weeks, it seems like he has bigger issues to worry about these days anyway.

