This Grammy category could foretell an Album of the Year win for Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “Love For Sale” has proven to be a success at the Grammys, racking up six nominations including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Music Video. However, one of the album’s most overlooked nominations is for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. While many people might not pay as much attention to this technical category, especially since the award doesn’t go to the artist but rather the mixing engineers, “Love For Sale’s” nomination here might mean a lot more than you think.

Best Engineered Album looks to reward the mixing and mastering of a record. As such, a nomination here for “Love For Sale” means it’s got the support of the Producers and Engineers Wing of the Recording Academy since they are the ones who vote here. It’s important to point out, though, that Best Engineered Album is one of the few remaining categories that has a nomination review committee choosing the noms, even after committees were abolished for most other categories. This was probably to avoid just having popular albums without truly outstanding engineering work make the cut.

Despite being a committee category, it has a pretty solid track record when it comes to both genre and Album of the Year wins. Ever since the category was restricted to only albums in 1990, there have been 16 Engineered Album nominees also nominated for Album of the Year. In nine of those cases, both awards have gone to the same albums: Quincy Jones’s “Back on the Block,” Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable… with Love,” Steely Dan’s “Two Against Nature,” Norah Jones’s “Come Away With Me,” Ray Charles’s “Genius Loves Company,” Daft Punk’s “Random Access Memories,” Beck’s “Morning Phase,” Bruno Mars’s “24k Magic,” and Billie Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.” Out of the remaining seven albums that were nominated for both but lost, none were in the 21st century.

Winning Engineered Album also bodes well for your chances to win a genre category. In the past 32 years, all but six of the Engineered Album winners that were nominated in a genre category won that genre category; that’s 16 out of 22 albums that were nominated for and won the genre award. In those remaining six cases, five of them lost to an Album of the Year nominee; the one exception was “Hyperspace” by Beck, which won Best Engineered Album last year yet lost Best Alternative Album to Fiona Apple’s “Fetch the Bolt Cutters.” Apple’s album wasn’t nominated for Album of the Year (although I suspect it would’ve been and could have won too if it had not been for the now-gone committee). So in case you were counting on “Love For Sale” losing Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for some reason … maybe you should re-evaluate that.

Of course, since this is the first year since the 1990s that the Album of the Year nominations weren’t subject to a panel and thus there aren’t any questionable nominations or snubs that seem designed to set up a particular outcome, we have to wait and see how the Engineered Album stat will hold up. However, it is a good sign for Gaga and Bennett that “Love for Sale” is the only Album of the Year nominee with an Engineered nomination and the only Engineered nominee with a genre nomination. So perhaps this is an indication of a possible Album of the Year win — or even a clean sweep like Ray Charles or Bruno Mars achieved — for this unconventional jazzy pair.

