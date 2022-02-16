Queer artists at the Grammys: Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, and more LGBTQ+ nominees breaking barriers

As society progresses, we’ve seen increasing acceptance of queer artists in the music industry, particularly in the past decade. While there have always been queer artists making iconic music — from Tchaikovsky to Wendy Carlos to K.D. Lang — these past few years have shown a great influx in not only the number of out artists, but also explicitly queer themes in their music. As such, the Grammys, self-described as music’s biggest night, have also evolved in their treatment of LGBTQ+ artists. And 2022 could be a banner year.

The 2022 Grammys already mark an important milestone for queer musicians. For Record of the Year, three openly queer artists are nominated. Lady Gaga, who’s bisexual, is nominated for her joyous jazz collaboration “I Get A Kick Out Of You” with Tony Bennett. Brandi Carlile, a lesbian, is nominated once again in this category with “Right On Time,” following her Record of the Year-nominated “The Joke” three years ago. “Right On Time” is also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, the first time a gay woman is nominated for the award. There’s also social media phenomenon Lil Nas X, who is openly gay and nominated for his controversial single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” which is also the frontrunner for Best Music Video. Meanwhile, Doja Cat, who hasn’t disclosed many details about her sexuality but has hinted at being bisexual, is nominated for her hit record “Kiss Me More.”

For Best New Artist, three queer musicians — Arooj Aftab, Japanese Breakfast, and Arlo Parks — are nominated this year, marking the third consecutive year with multiple out LGBTQ+ artists represented. Japanese Breakfast and Parks are also nominated for Best Alternative Album, which includes two more queer artists: Halsey and St. Vincent. This lineup marks the first time four out of the five nominees are queer women, which is significant in a field that used to be dominated by straight male artists and male-fronted bands.

A couple of queer artists are also looking at historic wins this year. Perhaps one of likelier wins is Brothers Osborne’s “Younger Me” for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. TJ Osborne, one half of this country music duo, came out as gay in early 2021 and penned “Younger Me” as a reflection on his own experience coming to terms with his sexuality. Osborne wouldn’t be the first queer artist to win this category, although he’d be the first primarily country artist to do so. A cappella group Pentatonix, which features multiple queer members, won in 2017 for their cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” featuring Parton herself. The country field actually features queer winners in another category for the last three years in a row. Brandi Carlile has won Best Country Song twice for “Bring My Flowers Now” and “Crowded Table” in 2020 and 2021, respectively. At the 2019 Grammys, Shane McAnally (who is openly gay) won the same category alongside Kacey Musgraves and Luke Laird for “Space Cowboy.”

Lil Nas X is also looking like the front-runner to take home a Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance, for his number-one hit “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow. Nas would join a couple other queer winners in the rap field, including Tyler the Creator (Best Rap Album, 2020), Frank Ocean (Best Melodic Rap Performance, 2013), and Cardi B (Best Rap Album, 2019). A win for Nas here would also be pretty significant when taking into account his own experiences with homophobia in the rap community, expressing to XXL Magazine that he doesn’t “feel as respected in hip-hop or many music places in general” due to his sexuality, later adding, “I am a rapper. I am a pop star. I am a gay artist.” And Nas’s concern is valid, as he is perhaps the most openly gay rapper nominated in the field ever, with his nominated song and its accompanying video including multiple references to his queerness.

Needless to say, I am rooting for queer artists to get their due this year, perhaps now in the general field (where most have struggled to win). Names like Lady Gaga, Arlo Parks, Arooj Aftab, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X, and Brothers Osborne are pushing the boundaries inside the music industry and making sure the next generation of artists to come will feel free to express themselves freely. And of course, with other trailblazing LGBTQ+ artists nominated in the past like Arca, Elton John, Sophie, Queen Latifah, and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, hopefully the Grammys continue to open up even more to queer art.

