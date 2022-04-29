Grammys flashback: The curious case of Mumford and Sons’ Album of the Year win 9 years ago

At this year’s Grammys, Jon Batiste made history by winning Album of the Year for “We Are,” along with four other awards. But “We Are” still lost its genre category, Best R&B Album, to Jazmine Sullivan’s “Heaux Tales.” Winning Album of the Year despite losing in your genre is not a new thing — it happened last year too — as well as in two other times this century. The first was Arcade Fire at the 2010 Grammys. But what about “Babel,” which many might consider Mumford and Sons’ signature record and experienced the same unusual split?

While they might seem a bit forgotten these days, Mumford and Sons had huge success at the start of the 2010s. The band’s debut album, “Sigh No More,” was a sleeper hit, slowly gaining momentum and showing up on the year-end Billboard 200 albums chart for four years in a row (2010-2013). The album received five Grammy nominations over the span of 2011 to 2012, and the group also got an additional nomination for Best New Artist. They ended up losing all their nominations, but had solidified themselves as artists on the Grammy radar, as well as one of the leading rock acts of the time. And then came “Babel.”

“Babel” was a huge success. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 with over 600,000 copies sold in the United States, and eventually was the fourth biggest record of 2012. While critics were a bit lukewarm, the industry embraced the album, as it earned nominations at the Brit Awards, the Juno Awards, and of course the Grammys. The album’s lead single, “I Will Wait,” became the band’s biggest hit as well. The band also did some promotion in America, stopping by at “Saturday Night Live.” So “Babel” was always a strong bet to be in contention for Album of the Year, especially with a sound that would have played well for Americana, rock, pop, and alternative blocs in the Recording Academy.

“Babel” had some strong competition for Album of the Year going in. The Black Keys were nominated for “El Camino,” which was not only successful commercially but also raved by music critics as well; they were already two-time Grammy winners at that point for their previous album. Also nominated was indie-pop band Fun., who found success with their song “We Are Young” off the album “Some Nights.” “Some Nights” was also a hit, achieving two additional top-20 singles despite lackluster critical reception. Grammy favorite Jack White also earned a nomination for “Blunderbuss,” which debuted at number-one on the Billboard 200 and earned critical acclaim. Last but definitely not least was Frank Ocean, who was the only nominee not connected to alternative or rock music in some way. Ocean’s “Channel Orange” was a success, especially with critics (92 score on Metacritic), and remains one of the most influential R&B records of the 2010s.

“Babel’s” win is harder to explain than most. Despite being largely considered a rock band (that’s the field where “I Will Wait” was nominated), Mumford and Sons were able to capitalize on the lack of any other country or American roots nominee, so there was no one to split votes with. “Babel” was also the bestselling album nominated, so it was likely a crossover hit with pop voters as well. Fun.’s “Some Nights” failed to win Pop Vocal Album, which might have shown that the love for the band was more for “We Are Young” than the album as a whole; they won Best New Artist and Song of the Year for that hit. And the two fully-rock artists nominated probably split their vote.

Then there’s Frank Ocean, who could have had a good shot at winning with so much acclaim and probably a clean sweep of R&B and hip-hop votes. However, the Grammys aren’t that kind to Black artists, especially one that was more on the contemporary side of R&B rather than traditionalist jazz/soul winners like Jon Batiste and Herbie Hancock. Ultimately, “Babel” might have just represented the safest pick for voters, even if it paled in comparison to a lot of its competition when it comes to acclaim. In a correct prediction for Billboard that year, Brad Wete wrote that “(…) for all the critical acclaim [Frank Ocean’s] ‘Orange’ has earned, Mumfords and Sons’ brand of English folk — rootsy heartache and frustration— seems a bit easier to digest for the often staid Grammy voters.”

Yet “Babel” lost Best Americana Album to Bonnie Raitt‘s “Slipstream,” though Mumford and Sons won an additional Grammy for Best Music Film. Some might argue that their win was underwhelming in hindsight, especially with how influential “Channel Orange” has turned out to be. For many, this was yet another instance of a Black artist being relegated to the “Black” categories, like R&B or rap, and dismissed in the top categories. Mumford and Sons have yet to receive a nomination for another album, with their last nomination to date being for another music film in the “Babel” era.

Although, to be fair, most of the nominated acts for Album of the Year that year have been somewhat dropped by the Grammys. The Black Keys have yet to return to the general field, and Fun. went on hiatus in 2015. Ocean never returned to the Grammys with his own music either, but in that case he was the one who dropped the Grammys and not the other way around. Who would’ve thought one of the Fun. members, reigning Producer of the Year champ Jack Antonoff, would get more wins in the years to come than the rest of the nominees combined?

