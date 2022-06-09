Big Grammy changes for 2023 include new categories: Songwriter of the Year, Best Visual Game Score …

The Recording Academy keeps shaking up the Grammy Awards. Last year they got rid of their controversial, anonymous, and unaccountable nomination review committees and expanded the big four general field categories from eight nominees to 10. For the 65th annual awards that will be held in 2023, there are more major changes, perhaps not as seismic as the elimination of the committees, but substantial nonetheless.

For starters, there will be five new categories. Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical, “recognizes the written excellence, profession and art of songwriting honoring the most prolific non-performing and non-producing songwriters for their body of new work released during an eligibility year.” Since the academy’s category description specifies “non-producing songwriters,” this award will presumably be distinct from the preexisting Producer of the Year prize, whose winners are often songwriters as well (consider 2022’s POTY champ Jack Antonoff, who also has two songwriting trophies on his mantel).

Best Alternative Music Performance is “a track and single category that recognizes the best recordings in an alternative performance by a solo artist, collaborating artists, established duo, or established group.” This is the first time alternative songs will have their own category. Typically, artists who compete for Best Alternative Album have their songs considered in rock performance and songwriting races.

Best Americana Performance is “a track and single category that recognizes artistic excellence in an Americana performance by a solo artist, collaborating artists, established duo, or established group.” It appears that this award will be in addition to the current categories for Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song, though the differences may end up being highly subjective at a time when genre lines are already pretty blurry (like Kacey Musgraves and Brandi Carlile being forced into pop this year after submitting to country and American roots races, respectively).

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media “recognizes excellence in score soundtrack albums comprised predominately of original scores and created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current video game or other interactive media released within the qualification period.” Previously, video game music was recognized in the visual media score category alongside compositions for film and TV. But video games were rarely recognized with “Journey” in 2013 becoming the first and still only video game to earn a nomination there.

Lastly among the traditionally competitive award additions, Best Spoken Word Poetry Album is “an album category that recognizes excellence in spoken word albums specific to the performance of poetry with or without music.” This will be distinct from the current Best Spoken Word Album category that will now be called Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording.

The academy is additionally adding a special merit award that will be decided by a blue ribbon panel: Best Song for Social Change, whose “submissions must contain lyrical content that addresses a timely social issue and promotes understanding, peacebuilding and empathy.” In this case the Grammys are following in the footsteps of the MTV Video Music Awards, which have had a category for social justice videos for years.

Other changes were made to entry fee payment structures for academy members and a new rule establishing that an eligible album must contain 75% newly recorded material as opposed to be the previous threshold of 50% (which could perhaps be considered the Black Pumas Rule after they earned an Album of the Year bid for a deluxe edition of their self-titled debut album that tacked on 11 new tracks, including several that were simply live versions of songs from the original album).

