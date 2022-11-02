6 non-musicians who could be 2023 Grammy nominees

Since the Grammys award all of the recording arts, not just music, many categories are not music-related at all, and sometimes non-musicians even sneak into musical categories, whether it is due to changing career paths or because of their contributions to music from movies or shows. Here are just a few celebrities not commonly known for their musical abilities who are in the running for Grammys this year.

Jennette McCurdy

The former Nickelodeon star found success this year with the release of her raw memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” It tells the story of McCurdy’s upbringing with her abusive mom and her journey to make peace with her past and her mom’s eventual death. The book became a quick best-seller and one of the most talked about releases of the year. As such, it became an audiobook read by McCurdy herself, which is currently in the running for a Best Spoken Word Album nomination.

Emily Ratajkowski

This model-turned-actress has been on the rise for the past few years, which led to the eventual release of her book “My Body,” a collection of essays addressing self-image, womanhood, and body issues. The book was well received, and will be competing as an audiobook in the Best Spoken Word Album category. Ratajkowski would be the first model/actress to get nominated since Jane Fonda in 1984.

This comedian is not a stranger to Grammy success. Throughout his career, Oswalt has received six Grammy nominations, including a win at the 59th Grammy Awards for “Talking for Clapping.” This year the comedian is back for a possible seventh nomination, this time for his album “We All Scream” in the Best Comedy Album category.

This Emmy-nominated host and comedian has been one of comedy’s brightest stars of the past few years. Byer is currently the host of Netflix’s “Nailed It!” as well as doing her own stand-up specials. This year, her Emmy-nominated special “BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)” is in the running for Best Comedy Album and could possibly earn Byer her first taste of Grammy glory.

He’s directed classic comedies like “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and “Trainwreck,” and most recently produced the rom-com “Bros.” However, one thing you might not have known about this film powerhouse is that he has written songs. This year he is on the ballot for Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Wings of Stone,” sung by Adam Levine, from Apatow’s movie “The Bubble.”

Sam Levinson

If you don’t recognize Sam Levinson, you likely do recognize his creation: “Euphoria.” The screenwriter and director is the mastermind behind the HBO drama, and also the Netflix movie “Malcolm and Marie.” But besides his screenwriting, Levinson is also an accomplished songwriter. He is submitted for Best Song Written For Visual Media for co-writing “Rue’s I’m Tired,” the Emmy nominated song from “Euphoria,” alongside Zendaya and Labrinth.

