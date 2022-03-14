3 established stars who could finally win their first Grammys

There are a lot of Grammy categories presented every year, but there will always bee blind spots when it comes to awarding artistic achievements. So while some artists collect armfuls of trophies as soon as they arrive, others spend years waiting on the sidelines for their first wins, or sometimes even their first nominations. Let’s take a look at three nominees this year who could finally take home awards after years in the business.

SEELil Nas X upsetting to win Album of the Year at the Grammys would be momentous for Black queer artists

This duo quickly made names for themselves in the country music industry, being both hit-makers and acclaimed in their genre. They have also been on the Grammys’ favorites list, earning nine nominations since 2015. Furthermore, they have been nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance every year since then, but they have never won. So perhaps this is the year for this sibling duo to pick up a golden gramophone with their nominated song “Younger Me,” a heartfelt piece about lead singer TJ Osborne’s struggles growing up gay, as well as a message of resilience to their audience.

As of this writing the song is in a good position to win, with the brothers being fresh off of CMA and ACM wins for Vocal Duo of the Year and leading Gold Derby’s odds. The Grammys — particularly in the country field — also love to award heartfelt songs, as well as songs with important messages; last year we saw the former with “When My Amy Prays” by Vince Gill taking home Best Country Solo Performance, and the latter with The Highwomen’s “Crowded Table,” which won Best Country Song.

2021 was a good year for Selena Gomez. Not only has she been thriving as a makeup mogul with her brand, Rare Beauty, but she also starred in the acclaimed show “Only Murders in the Building” alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin and earned SAG and Critics Choice Award nominations for her efforts. Gomez ended the year on another high note: her first Grammy nomination. Her Spanish EP, “Revelación,” is now competing against Latin heavyweights Camilo and Pablo Alborán for Best Latin Pop Album.

A win for Gomez can easily happen: despite not doing so well at the Latin Grammys, these Grammys seem to have a softer spot for crossover artists like Pitbull and Bad Bunny in the Latin categories. Since Gomez’s competition is more Latin American-based, she stands out, so a lot of voters could go for “Revelación,” which includes the Hot 100 hit “Baila Conmigo” featuring Rauw Alejandro. Gomez is currently number-one in Gold Derby’s odds.

Throughout the year, there’s been talk about “Heaux Tales” being the album that finally brings Jazmine Sullivan her first Grammy after 12 previous losses. However, when nominations were announced momentum shifted to Jon Batiste and H.E.R., who were both nominated for Album of the Year over Sullivan. A lot of predictors are still going for Sullivan, though, especially since she and H.E.R. are the only artists in the Best R&B Album category to get nominations for both Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance, indicating stronger support from voters. And while H.E.R.’s general field nominations are impressive, they could simply be indicative of H.E.R.’s familiarity and popularity with voters from other genres.

But voters in the R&B genre might be more inclined to award Sullivan, who has been riding a wave of acclaim and accolades for her record. “Heaux Tales” won the Soul Train Award, the BET Award, and the NAACP Image Award for Album of the Year. So with clear hype for her project (and a well-known overdue narrative), Sullivan might finally join a lot of her peers and be recognized as a Grammy-winning artist.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?