Grammys rock preview: Will voters make up for last year’s snubs of young artists like Machine Gun Kelly?

When last year’s rock field nominations at the Grammys were announced, the reactions were mixed. A lot of people were happy that the field prioritized rock legends and “authentic” rock music over alternative-leaning. However, others were quite disappointed by the lack of high-profile — and mostly young — artists who were snubbed in favor of the veterans. To many, the rock nominations weren’t exciting without those interesting committee-inserted picks we typically got. The Recording Academy is always aware of criticism, so this year let’s consider who might ultimately get picked for prestigious nominations, young and old.

A few field favorites are in contention this year. Perhaps the biggest is Jack White, who’s competing with his single “Taking Me Back” as well as with the album “Fear of the Dawn.” He is most likely the front-runner for now, typically getting in every time he releases new music. Similarly, Album of the Year winner Beck is competing in Best Rock Performance for his song “Old Man,” a cover of the Neil Young classic. Another band with a good track record here is Ghost, whose “Call Me Little Sunshine” is a likely winner for Best Metal Performance and a probable nominee for Best Rock Song. Likewise, previous winners The Black Keys are in the mix this year with “Dropout Boogie,” including the hit single “Wild Child.” Another winning band is Muse, who are eligible this time for their hit album “Will of the People.” Finally, keep an eye out for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, whose “Black Summer,” off of their album “Unlimited Love,” is eyeing nominations.

Besides the field favorites, a lot of younger artists are also on the lookout for nominations. One of the biggest albums eligible is “Mainstream Sellout,” the newest by Machine Gun Kelly. While he was skipped over completely last year, perhaps voters want to recognize him this time around to make up for it. Last year’s nominee Mammoth WVH will be competing with his newest hit, “Talk or Walk.” Previously-nominated band Bring Me the Horizon could be on the list this year, competing with their hit “Strangers” or their Machine Gun Kelly-assisted “Fallout.” Another previously nominated artist is Marcus Mumford, from Mumford and Sons, who’s album “(Self-Titled)” could be a big player in the field. Acclaimed band Big Thief, who were nominated for their song “Not” two years ago, could also net another nomination for their acclaimed single “Simulation Swarm.” New kid on the block and BRIT Award winner Sam Fender is also a contender for his album “Seventeen Going Under” and its viral single of the same name. Finally there’s Maneskin, who have had great success on rock radio with their catchy “Supermodel.”

This year some artists who typically compete in other fields have decided to try it in rock. Grammy darling and six-time winner Brandi Carlile will be competing here for her song “Broken Horses.” The southern rock track is one of the singles from Carlile’s possibly-Album of the Year nominated “In These Silent Days.” Given that Carlile has already gotten nominations in the Americana, country, and pop fields, it’s probably an easy prediction to have her in here too, and she could even go all the way to a win. Another Grammy favorite moving into this field is Coldplay, who have submitted their song “People of the Pride” for consideration. Popstar Demi Lovato is also in the hunt for a nomination or two with her acclaimed album “Holy Fvck,” including the Best Rock Performance entries “Freak” and “Eat Me.”

Finally, it’s good to point out some other possible dark horse contenders. Ozzy Osbourne’s “Patient Number 9” can get into the Best Rock Album race, being a good comeback record for the rocker. There’s also Pink Floyd, who submitted their comeback song “Hey, Hey, Rise Up!” for consideration. Acclaimed Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is also aiming for nominations, being entered for his album “So Happy It Hurts” and its single of the same name. Other big names on the ballot include “Hushed And Grim” by Mastodon, “The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead” by Megadeth, “Skinty Fia” by Fontains DC, “Back from the Dead” by Halestorm, and “Yungblud” by Yungblud.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?