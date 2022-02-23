Grammys flashback: Ray Charles’s sweep in 2005 was a parting gift to one of the greatest of all time

Ray Charles’s legacy is unquestionable. “The Genius,” as he was often called, was one of the most respected artists of the past century, proving his skilled musicianship and talent as well as his euphoric personality, all despite being blind. That’s in part why his death in 2004 — soon after completing what would be his final record, “Genius Loves Company” — struck a chord for the industry and audiences alike. But 2004 turned out to be a big year for Charles’s legacy, even after his passing. His biopic, “Ray,” came out, garnering praise and an Academy Award for Best Actor for Jamie Foxx, and his final album was released posthumously and would result in a full Grammy sweep in early 2005, including Album of the Year.

Charles was already a Grammy favorite before his death. He had won 12 Grammys by the time he passed, and was also the recipient of a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987 for his contributions to music. But most of Charles’ wins were in the R&B field, with some crossing over to pop; he’d still not gotten his due in the big general field categories. “Genius Loves Company” was about to change that. The record debuted with career-best sales for Charles and remained a stable seller, partially due to its radio accessibility as well as a campaign with Starbucks which helped drive sales and exposed Charles to an even wider audience.

Grammy nominations day came, and “Genius Loves Company” was nominated for nine awards, including Record of the Year (“Here We Go Again,” a duet with Norah Jones) and Album of the Year, as well as noms across the pop, gospel, arrangement, R&B, and production fields. Some of those genre awards were solid bets for Charles, but Album of the Year was more competitive. Also among the nominees was Green Day’s “American Idiot,” an iconic album and a rock classic that earned critical praise and went six-times platinum in the US. Alicia Keys was also nominated for “The Diary of Alicia Keys,” which was also a commercial success, selling over 600,000 units on its first week alone and ultimately certified five-times platinum.

Another R&B star nominated was Usher, for his magnum opus “Confessions,” which was not only the most successful album of his career, but also the number-one album of the year and one of the best selling albums of this millennium, certified diamond in the US for sales over 10 million. And finally, Kanye West wrapped up the list of nominees with “The College Dropout,” his debut album and one of the most influential rap albums ever to be released. So Charles’s victory wasn’t a foregone conclusion.

On Grammy night everyone was a winner. Usher, West, Keys, and Green Day all took home Grammys in their respective genre categories. However, the ceremony was undoubtedly Charles’s, as the show was explicitly dedicated to his memory. Charles won each and every one of his nominations (except for one where he lost to … himself). I suspect a big part of his win was his album’s appeal across so many genres, and thus to the most voters across the recording academy.

Charles’s competition might have been hurt by this; artists like Green Day and Kanye West might’ve appealed mostly to their musical peers within their individual genres, and Keys and Usher likely split a lot of pop/R&B votes between them. Charles might have gotten the country vote too since he’d had many country recordings and simply was more of a palatable, traditional option for them than the angst of “American Idiot” or the forward-thinking hip-hop of “The College Dropout.”

But the core of Charles’s appeal was the “last chance to award him” narrative, one that has proven successful in many awards campaigns, including later posthumous Grammy wins for artists like David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, and Chris Cornell. With Charles’s sudden passing before the album release, a lot of voters probably wanted to honor his legacy by awarding his last album, which also featured collaborations with some of their other favorite musicians like James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Elton John, and Willie Nelson. And the fact that Charles didn’t have a single general field win in his career was pretty glaring, so Grammys voters were not going to let that slide like that.

“Genius Loves Company” remains one of the biggest Grammy winners ever, and it was not the last covers album to win, as Herbie Hancock (“River: The Joni Letters”) and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss (“Raising Sand”) followed shortly after. And this year we have a similar case to Charles with Tony Bennett, who’s nominated alongside Lady Gaga for his final record, “Love for Sale.” But besides the multiple Grammys and the career-best sales, “Genius Loves Company” will be remembered as a parting gift from one of the industry’s greatest.

