2022 Grammy predictions: Record of the Year pits young stars against the old guard

The hardest category to predict this year at the Grammys might be Record of the Year. One of the most important honors of the night, this category awards the production, mixing, engineering, and an artist’s performance of a song, contrary to the songwriting-focused Song of the Year. This year seemingly everyone who truly made a mark in the 2021 music scene is nominated, from chart-toppers like Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, and Justin Bieber to renowned veterans Tony Bennett and ABBA. But who’s in it to win?

It’s only fair to start with Olivia Rodrigo. This 2021 breakout had one of the biggest debuts in recent memory, scoring two number-one singles and the second biggest album of 2021. Her nominated hit “Drivers License” was one of the definitive songs of 2021, released right at the start of the year and being the first huge smash of the year, spending eight weeks at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100. Rodrigo does have a path to win, as breakout artists have won this category before (Norah Jones, Amy Winehouse, Sam Smith) and the Grammys always love ballads.

Rodrigo will be facing another acclaimed young female singer-songwriter, Billie Eilish. She has won this category the past two consecutive years, and “Happier Than Ever” could easily bring her another win. The song was acclaimed and its mid-song shift from a more traditionally sweet ukulele ballad to a full-on rock anthem might compel voters to make Eilish (and her producer/brother Finneas) the first ever to win Record of the Year three years in a row.

Another two-time winner in this category who’s nominated this year is Bruno Mars, alongside Anderson Paak, for “Leave The Door Open.” Mars has a few advantages here, especially the lack of another potentially vote-splitting R&B darling like H.E.R., who is nominated in Song of the Year. “Leave The Door Open” might also be the most sonically lush song of the pack, which can convince voters that it deserves this particular production-based award. However, “Door’s” retro sensibilities might split votes with ABBA and Tony Bennett/Lady Gaga, the latter of whom have a good chance at an upset in this category for “I Get a Kick Out of You” if they also win Album of the Year, which they very well could.

A couple more hit-makers are also nominated but might struggle to gather enough passion to win. Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” might prove too controversial for Grammy voters on the older side. Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More” was one of the year’s most popular songs, but it might not feel as musically or thematically serious to Grammy voters as something like “Leave The Door Open” or “Drivers License.” Likewise, Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon might be a bit too poppy.

Last but certainly not least are the Grammy favorites in genre categories that could, maybe, pull a surprise win. Brandi Carlile is beloved by the Recording Academy with six wins in the last three years, so it wouldn’t be a huge shocker to see her name called for “Right on Time” when they open the envelope. Similarly, Jon Batiste, who is the most nominated person this year, is a genre favorite nominated in more fields than any other artist this year, so he could easily garner enough support to pull an upset for his single “Freedom.” However, it’s always a bit tricky to predict the less commercial nominees.

Ultimately, I think “Leave The Door Open” will take this one, but only if Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett don’t draw too many nostalgia votes away. If they do, the older vote might be a bit split, and we could see a victory here for repeat winner Billie Eilish or buzzy newcomer Olivia Rodrigo.

Will win: Silk Sonic, “Leave The Door Open”

Likeliest upset: Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Possible dark horse: Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”

