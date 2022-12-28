Will the Grammys do something ‘Unholy’ for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance?

The pop categories at the Grammys honor some of the biggest successes of the year, often being one of the most star-studded of all. With the likes of BTS, Sam Smith, Doja Cat and Ed Sheeran all in the mix this year, let’s take a look at who’s likely winning Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

This category is up in the air, but it might be easier to call than Best Pop Solo Performance. Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran’s “Bam Bam” should just be happy to be nominated here. Likely, with how badly he typically performs at the Grammys (he’s often nominated but has never won), I wouldn’t bet too much on Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” featuring Doja Cat here either. This means that the category could go one of three ways. One possibility is that voters go for ABBA (“Don’t Shut Me Down”) here. They have the only song nominated for Record of the Year here, and they have actually never won a Grammy. Voters might be inclined to finally award them, especially since for all we know this might be their last chance.

But there’s also “My Universe” by Coldplay and BTS. It is well known by now that BTS has gone on hiatus, so voters might want to award them here for their success overall, especially in the last three years. It also helps that both artists are pop field favorites by now, which is reminiscent of pop superstars Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s recent “Rain On Me” victory. This would be a good way to say goodbye to BTS and also to honor Coldplay, who haven’t won a Grammy in a while despite being consistent nominees.

However, can we really deny Sam Smith and Kim Petras’s “Unholy”? It’s the biggest hit here by a mile or two, and given how low on the alphabetical ballot it was, voters definitely had to have passion for it to look it up. It might also help them that the song is peaking on radio while voting is happening. That said, the provocative song is definitely not your typical Grammy-friendly recording, so perhaps a lot of voters might be iffy on rewarding it. It also doesn’t help that Kim Petras is very vocal and proud about her professional relationship with Dr. Luke, the songwriter and producer who’s the alleged abuser of singer Kesha. If voters simply don’t care about that — which would not be a surprise since the academy hasn’t actually stopped nominating Dr. Luke for awards — and they think the song is great, then the Grammy might be easily theirs.

Will win: Sam Smith and Kim Petras, “Unholy”

Likeliest upset: Coldplay and BTS, “My Universe”

Dark horse: ABBA, “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?