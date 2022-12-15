Grammys 2023: How jazz artists Domi and JD Beck or Samara Joy could upset to win Best New Artist

This year’s Grammy nominations for Best New Artist were … unexpected, to say the least. If you look back at the odds for the Grammy nominations on Gold Derby, only five of the expected 10 contenders actually made it in, those being Latto, Muni Long, Anitta, Wet Leg, and Omar Apollo. There were definitely a lot of surprises when it came to more niche genre-specific artists, and perhaps two of the biggest surprises were jazz artists Samara Joy and Domi and JD Beck. But don’t count out the jazzists for the win here.

Samara Joy and Domi and JD Beck represent different branches of jazz. Joy is more of a traditional jazz vocalist. Her sophomore record, “Linger Awhile,” which is nominated for Best Jazz Vocal Album, features a collection of timeless standards sung by Joy with her phenomenal voice. Joy is perhaps most similar to previous Best New Artist winner Esperanza Spalding, who won in a year when many were divided over who would eventually win, much like this year. Spalding and Joy are both more traditional jazzists, and they have both been regarded as young prodigies as well. Leading up to her win, Spalding had attended the prestigious Berklee College of Music and was lauded by industry giants. Similarly, Joy — who is just 23-years-old — has been praised for her precocious talent in her area, and has even achieved some popularity due to TikTok virality.

Contrary to Joy, Domi and JD Beck are not really your typical jazz act. Made up of pianist Domi Louna and drummer JD Beck, they’re one of the most versatile pairs in music right now. Their debut album, “Not Tight,” which is nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album, features everything from jazz recordings to melodic rap songs (“Take a Chance” with Anderson .Paak) and even some alternative pieces (“Two Shrimps” with Mac DeMarco). This genre versatility could up their chances of a Grammy win; last year’s Album of the Year winner, Jon Batiste, also dabbled in many genres like jazz, R&B, and Americana, likely securing him a wide array of votes.

Another factor that could help Domi and JD Beck is the fact that they’ve got a very impressive resume, including works with Grammy winners Paak, Album of the Year winners Bruno Mars and Herbie Hancock, as well as performances with Thundercat and Ariana Grande. This cross-genre appeal could work in their favor in a year when it seems like most artists are specific to one genre.

But perhaps the biggest question is whether there’s space for one jazz artist to win with another artist of the same genre nominated alongside them. The Grammys oftentimes see vote splits between artists in similar genres. Consider Beck winning Album of the Year in 2015 against sensitive pop crooners Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith and R&B superstars Pharrell Williams and Beyoncé.

But it doesn’t always have to go that way. For example, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “Love For Sale,” which is a jazz-inflected traditional pop album, might have siphoned support from Jon Batiste’s “We Are” or vice versa, but Batiste came out ahead anyway. Similarly, in a year when three other rappers were nominated alongside her, Megan Thee Stallion seemed like she might lose Best New Artist to someone like Phoebe Bridgers, especially since Megan wasn’t the rapper in the lineup with the most cross-genre appeal; that was pop, R&B, and rap star Doja Cat.

So if you’re making your Grammy predictions this year, keep an eye out for the jazzists in the category. Either would be a bold and refreshing choice among the often-pop-leaning winners in the category’s history, and they have a real shot once you keep in mind how the Grammys work and how the race has gone for the last decade or so, especially with such prodigies being the genre’s representation here this year. Underestimate them at your own peril.

