Grammy for Song of the Year: Will it go to another sad love song?

The Grammy for Song of the Year seeks to honor the best lyricism and compositions of the year and has gone to many classic songs through the decades. However, does it skew too much towards slow songs and love ballads?

It is true that a lot of Song of the Year winners have been easy-listening slow songs. Sammy Davis Jr.’s “What Kind of Fool Am I?,” Henry Mancini’s “Moon River,” and Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” were some of the earliest, and that certainly also seems to be true of more recent winners like Adele’s “Hello,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” and Luther Vandross’s “Dance With My Father.” A lot of these may have been helped by being more easily digestible to multiple voting blocs than more genre-defined music, as well as appealing to the sentimental feelings of recording academy members.

That said, a lot of Song of the Year winners have also been more challenging and/or upbeat songs. The second Song of the Year winner ever, Johnny Horton’s “The Battle of New Orleans,” is not slow at all and pretty focused on storytelling rather than sentimentality. A few years later The 5th Dimension’s psychedelic “Up, Up and Away” won the honor. A while late came Kim Carnes’s iconic hit “Bette Davis Eyes,” a mid-tempo rock song with a lot of pulse to it. And of course there was Santana and Rob Thomas’s chart-topping classic “Smooth,” which is far from your conventional Song of the Year winner. Moving on through the 21st century, a lot more upbeat songs took the gold, including Amy Winehouse’s “Rehab,” Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It),” Fun’s “We Are Young,” Bruno Mars’s “That’s What I Like,” and Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.”

Genre distribution has also been very interesting in Song of the Year. Pop, rock, and R&B tend to be the most awarded genres. The last of those has been especially strong this millennium with wins for Alicia Keys’s “Fallin’,” “Single Ladies,” “Dance With My Father,” “That’s What I Like,” and most recently H.E.R.’s “I Can’t Breathe.” We have also seen country and hip-hop winning the past decade, with Lady A‘s “Need You Now” and Childish Gambino‘s “This Is America.” The latter of those was the first rap song ever to win the prize, but continued another tradition of SOTY winners that focuses on social issues that also includes “I Can’t Breathe,” “Rehab,” USA for Africa‘s “We Are The World,” The Chicks‘ “Not Ready to Make Nice.” However, it is true that most winners are breakup/love songs.

These trends represented among this year’s nominees. The top three frontrunners (Billie Eilish‘s “Happier Than Ever,” Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Drivers License,” and Silk Sonic‘s “Leave the Door Open”), fit in with the romantic/lovelorn lyrical themes and pop/R&B genres of past winners. H.E.R.’s “Fight For You” or Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile’s “A Beautiful Noise” could win for tackling social issues. And Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” does a little bit of both: it’s full of romantic longing and defiantly queer. Will the Grammys go for a ballad once again this year, take up an important cause, or will they shake things up?

