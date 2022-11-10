2022 Grammy for Song of the Year: History is at stake for Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Brandi Carlile …

A songwriter’s award, the Grammy for Song of the Year is one of the most prestigious awards in music. This year a group of 10 lucky songs will be contenders for the top honor, with one of them taking the golden gramophone home. But in a year with so much music, from both the new kids on the block and the certified Grammy darlings, who’s making the cut?

There are five songs that are very obvious locks. Adele’s “Easy On Me” was yet another hit for the Grammy juggernaut and will easily get a nomination, especially after she won this category for both “Rolling in the Deep” and “Hello” (she’s actually the only female songwriter to win twice). Another locked Brit is Harry Styles, whose “As It Was” is the biggest song eligible this year having spent 15 weeks at number-one and more time in the top three than any song in history.

Similarly, it’s hard to imagine a lineup without Beyoncé, who will be competing with her hit “Break My Soul”; a nomination for Bey would be her fifth here, making her the first or second most nominated female artist here depending on how the rest of the lineup shakes out (more on that in a second).

Last but not least, the other two locks here are Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” which are also among the most successful songs of the year. All of these five songs are not only acclaimed, but are number-one hits that defined the year, and have a good ballot placement in the first few letters on the alphabetical list as well. It’ll be a shock if any of these miss.

The remaining five spots are where it gets tricky. A good bet is to go with the possible Album of the Year nominees that could cross over here. Taylor Swift is the most nominated female songwriter in the category’s history with five bids, and she will likely extend her record — as well as tie the overall record — with her acclaimed “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”; the version entered is specifically the short film version, which features more of the newer lyrics, thus making it eligible.

Another very possible nominee is Brandi Carlile. Her song “You and Me on the Rock” would mark her fifth nomination in five years, an extremely impressive feat that would make her the second or first most nominated artist in the category’s history, again depending on whether Swift gets in. Finally, it might be wise to predict Kendrick Lamar to show up here for “The Heart Part 5.” While it wasn’t a big pop hit like his last nominated song, “All The Stars,” it was still a big moment in hip-hop and Lamar’s darling status certainly will help.

Some newer artists are also in the hunt. Joji’s “Glimpse of Us” is perhaps the piano ballad of the year for the new generation, and the alternative singer-songwriter might have built up a lot of goodwill and hype after his viral hits “Slow Dancing in the Dark” and “Yeah Right.” Joji could be joined by fellow Best New Artist hopeful Zach Bryan, who has experienced major success with “Something in the Orange.” While country songs might be a bit harder to sell in the general field, the song has been a monster streaming hit in the United States and keeps rising on the charts, without even doing much on country radio. It also helps that Bryan, much like many of his country peers who have been nominated, might have a much more “serious” and Grammy-friendly sound than your typical hit country song.

Perhaps the complete opposite is Jack Harlow, whose “First Class” is one of the most fun songs of the year. If panels were still a thing, this song would no doubt be relegated to Record of the Year. However, a wider vote could help a song that, while not lyrically impressive, is probably one of voters’ favorite bops. Another big newcomer this year was Gayle with her hit “abcdefu.” The song is definitely a bit juvenile, but it is right on top of the ballot and easy for voters to see and perhaps nominate. Plus, it does help that songwriters seem to take it seriously; it was recently honored at the Nashville Songwriters’ Awards.

And speaking of juvenile, the question remains of whether voters will embrace “Encanto” or not. On one hand, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was a big smash, and Lin Manuel-Miranda is definitely one of the most famous songwriters of the 21st century, so perhaps this is a great way of honoring him and the movie’s success. However, the song is very much for a younger audience, and voters could be more enthusiastic about “serious” grown-up songs. It also doesn’t help that it’ll be at the bottom of the ballot, so perhaps a lot of voters might forget to even look for it.

Finally, keep a few known names near your predictions. Billie Eilish is a Grammy favorite, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see her viral “TV” get recognized here. Another past nominee is Lady Gaga, whose “Hold My Hand” is the typical power ballad the Grammys adore. Inversely, there’s pop phenomenon Doja Cat, who could get love for her Afrobeats influenced “Woman.” Finally, we know songs that are high on the ballot sometimes can be surprise nominees, so watch out for Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy,” Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend,” Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran’s “Bam Bam,” or Walker Hayes’s “AA” to get in.

My final predictions: “abcdefu” (Gayle); “About Damn Time” (Lizzo); “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” (Taylor Swift); “As It Was” (Harry Styles)”; “Bad Habit” (Steve Lacy); “Break My Soul” (Beyoncé); “Easy On Me” (Adele); “Glimpse of Us” (Joji); “The Heart Part 5” (Kendrick Lamar); “You and Me On the Rock” (Brandi Carlile).

