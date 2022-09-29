Meet the ‘Great British Bake Off’ Series 13 bakers

“The Great British Bake Off” returns to Channel 4 on September 13, with weekly installments of its 13th series set to air every Tuesday at 8 p.m. Episodes will stream worldwide on Netflix three days later under the title “The Great British Baking Show” (collection 10). Scroll through our photo gallery to learn more about the newest crop of contestants. These dozen amateur bakers range in age from 18 to 60 and are split evenly between men and women.

For the first time since 2019 (and seventh time overall), “The Great British Bake Off” will take place at Welford Park in Berkshire. Per COVID-19 restrictions, the last two series were filmed at Down Hall in Essex, where the contestants and crew were forced to live under quarantine. Now, as was the case for the first 10 series, each three-part competition will take place over the course of a weekend, and the bakers will be allowed to travel home during each preceding week to perfect their recipes.

This will be the third “Great British Bake Off” series hosted by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas and judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Hollywood has been with the show since its inception in 2010, while Fielding and Leith both joined in 2017. As usual, each episode will feature three baking rounds (signature, technical, and showstopper), a star baker designation, and an elimination.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions