Meet the ‘Great British Baking Show’ Collection 10 bakers

The long wait for a new season of “The Great British Baking Show” is over, with Netflix starting to stream new episodes every Friday, beginning September 16. Scroll through our photo gallery to learn more about the dozen “Great British Baking Show” Collection 10 bakers. They range in age from 18 to 60 and are split evenly between men and women.

The show, which is season 13 of “The Great British Bake Off,” is presented under a different title in America and Canada due to the Pillsbury company owning the “Bake Off” trademark. Additionally, Netflix only has the rights to “GBBO” from season 4 on, so it is presenting this current edition as collection 10.

For the first time since 2019, “The Great British Baking Show” will be filmed at its most common location: Welford Park in Berkshire. COVID-19 restrictions forced production to move to Down Hall in Essex for the last two seasons, but the contestants and crew are now no longer required to live under quarantine. Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are hosting the show once again, with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith returning as judges. As usual, each episode will feature three baking rounds (signature, technical, and showstopper), a star baker designation, and an elimination.

