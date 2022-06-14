Is Judy Garland the greatest female singer of all time? The icon faces off against Barbra, Aretha, Whitney, Adele and more [POLL]

June 10 marked a century since the late, great Judy Garland was born. As we reminisced about her legendary career in film, we also questioned, is she the greatest female singer that ever lived? She signed her first record deal at the age of 13 and would go on singing another 34 years, recording some of the most iconic music in the history of cinema and popular music.

Of course, time goes by and music landscapes change. There have been many memorable songstresses that have captivated us in one way or another throughout the last century. One generation inspiring the next, Garland had an immeasurable impact on another icon, Barbra Streisand, who would go on to surpass her idol in record sales. Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin infused gospel into her collection of hits, inspiring countless artists that followed, including the late pop powerhouse, Whitney Houston, who broke down her own barriers and became the most awarded woman in music history.

More recently we’ve heard singers that seem to be pulling from various genres and influences to create their own sound. From British record-breakers Adele and Amy Winehouse to dominant American divas Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. But who did it best? And which of these women is ultimately the best female singer of all time? We want YOU to decide in our poll down below and PLEASE let us know the reasoning behind your vote. Don’t like your options? Sound off in the comments section below and tell us who we outrageously snubbed.

