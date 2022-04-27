Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ movie reveals first photo of Margot Robbie in the title role

Greta Gerwig has made two feature films as a solo director and both landed Best Picture nominations at the Academy Awards. But for her third directorial effort as a standalone filmmaker, Gerwig has taken a swing at a decidedly populist property: Mattel’s line of Barbie toys. The new project, which Gerwig co-wrote with her partner and fellow acclaimed director, Noah Baumbach, is simply titled “Barbie” and includes an all-star cast of actors and collaborators.

At CinemaCon on Tuesday night, Warner Bros. revealed a first look at the forthcoming film, which stars Oscar nominee Margot Robbie in the title role. The studio also revealed the “Barbie” release date: July 21, 2023.

If that sounds like an important spot on the calendar, it is: July 21, 2023, is also the same date Universal has staked out for “Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan’s star-studded project with Cillian Murphy in the lead role and supporting parts for Oscar-winning or Oscar-nominated actors such as Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, and Kenneth Branagh among many others.

But “Barbie” has a murderer’s row of supporting players as well, including Ryan Gosling as Ken and America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Ncuti Gatwa, and Connor Swindells.

Production on “Barbie” is currently underway. See the image of Robbie as Barbie above.

