‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Ellen Pompeo’s departure date confirmed in new teaser

“Big last day!” So squeals Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey in a promo for “Grey’s Anatomy”’s winter return episode on February 23, 2023. It will be a bittersweet moment at Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital when Pompeo departs the series as a regular.

After 19 seasons, she’ll still be part of the show (they’d have to rename it!) but as the actress (and producer on the series since 2017) already broke the news to fans in August, she is reducing her on-screen time on the series to eight episodes. (A typical “Grey’s” season has over 20.) Story-wise, her character is moving 3,000 miles away, to Boston, where her daughter plans to go to school and where she will work on Alzheimer’s research. Plus her house burned down. That’s a cue to try something new.

Pompeo’s character, however, is expected to be in the season finale, and will still provide voiceover narration for all episodes.

This season has seen a great many new cast members added, a blood transfusion if you will, which has been received warmly by audiences. Deadline suggests that a 20th season for the medical drama is likely, but many of the actors who have been on the show for a while would have to sign new contracts. Many an agent may have to call in for last-minute deal memos—stat!

The series, created way back in 2005 by Shonda Rhimes, has been nominated for 38 Primetime Emmys and has won four. (Pompeo has never been nominated, somehow.) It has spawned successful spin-off series, “Private Practice” and “Station 19,” and inspired international versions in Turkey, Colombia, and Mexico.

