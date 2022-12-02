‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer: The end of the road for James Gunn

This week, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures released the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming science-fiction superhero blockbuster film “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,” which serves as the sequel to 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and 2017’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

The film, which also serves as the 32nd film in the decade-spanning Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second film in Phase Five, sees writer/director James Gunn once again returning to helm the project. The film likely marks the end of his time with the MCU, as Gunn has taken a new role with Warner Bros. Discovery to oversee the DC Comics properties.

It follows Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, who must rally the Guardians of the Galaxy on a mission to defend the universe and protect one of their own.

You can watch the trailer here:

It stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone. Additionally, Daniela Melchior and Nico Santos were cast in undisclosed roles.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3” is scheduled to be released in theatres by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures on May 5, 2023.

