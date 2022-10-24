Guillermo del Toro on making ‘Pinocchio’ be ‘unlike any other animation movie’

Everything is coming up “Pinocchio.”

The spring saw the release of the Russian-made animated film “Pinocchio: A True Story” featuring the voice of Pauly Shore as the puppet who wants to become real. Decider described it as as “Pinocchi-oh-no.” And then Disney+ premiered its new live action/CGI remake of the 1940 Disney animated classic “Pinocchio,” directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto this past Sept. Most critics thought it was rather “wooden.”

Looks like the third time is the charm with Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion animated “Pinocchio.” It debuted to rave reviews at the BFI London Film Festival, and will get a limited release in November before streaming on Netflix starting Dec. 9. This version of Carlo Collodi’s beloved 1883 Italian novel “The Adventures of Pinocchio” is set in Fascist Italy of the 1930s and is based on Gris Grimley’s designs from his 2002 edition of the novel.

During a recent Netflix Zoom conversation the Oscar-winning filmmaker (“The Shape of Water”) and his co- director, Emmy Award-winning Mark Gustafson (“The PJs”), explained what made their version of “Pinocchio” different than others.

“First of all, I would say most every other ‘Pinocchio’ story is about obedience and ours is about disobedience,” said del Toro. “Disobedience being a primary factor in becoming human and how becoming human doesn’t mean changing yourself for others but understanding. I think that and the first step towards the conscience and the out for me is disobedience-the difference between ideas and ideology. An idea you construct from experience and compassion and understanding. Ideology is something that is given to you, and you are told to obey blindly. Those are the things that helped us craft the tale. [The movie] is different in the fact that it is against a very different backdrop that illuminated a different type of paternal structure. It’s during the time of war, during the rise of Mussolini and is really a different, very lethal form of controlling paternity and so forth. And I think that it has a depth and a persona.

Del Toro met Grimly, who describes himself on Instagram as “illustrator-old soul-music lover—somewhat author”-several years ago. “I heard he was preparing a ‘Pinocchio’ book,” he said. “I’m very skeptical about a new interpretation. The key to doing a new ‘Pinocchio’ is who is Pinocchio. The moment I saw Gris’ drawing of Pinocchio, which was essential, I thought this was the key to making a new version. His Pinocchio has this unruly, almost force of nature, undomesticated essence. That is exactly the age in which Pinocchio exists, which is curious and unruly and sort of casually cruel and casually too inquisitive.”

The director noted that the two films that defined his childhood and teenage years in Mexico were “Pinocchio” and “Frankenstein,” adding “this may tell you something about my relationship with my dad, but it’s this idea that you’re thrown into a world you barely understand, and you try to make sense of it as you go.” Del Toro also thought of Pinocchio as one of a handful of characters including Frankenstein, Tarzan and Sherlock Holmes that are capable of “being universal and completely adaptable to anything. These are characters that even if you haven’t read the story or think you know the story you can use them as a metaphor for science, for human emotions and for many, many things.”

“Pinocchio” has been a real labor of love for del Toro who announced the project in 2008. His impetus for doing it was because he thought “Pinocchio” would be a “great tool’ to discuss how “precious and fragile we are as humans and how much we need each other. And how could I find a way to tell a story in a way that was new. We endeavored to create it in a way where you will see some beats, but many of them are reversed.”

Among the voice cast are David Bradley as Gepetto, Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket, newcomer Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, Christoph Waltz as the antagonist Count Volpe, Tilda Swinton as the Wood Sprite, del Toro fave Ron Pearlman as Podesta, a fascist official who turns Pinocchio into a soldier-this certainly isn’t Disney’s Pinocchio, and Cate Blanchett as the monkey Sprezzatura.

“We wanted it not to be like any other animation movie,” said del Toro, adding that it was imperative to him and Gustafson that the acting be naturalistic “with a lot of micro gestures on the actors. The acting is not pantomime, but Actors Studio level. I mean they have throwaway gestures. They itch. They are weakened. They are tried.”

Treating it more like a live-action film, del Toro believes “Pinocchio” is a unique piece of stop motion animation. “It is beautiful and moving and has an incredibly warm heart, but it deals with notions and emotions and things that will take you back to the real world.”

