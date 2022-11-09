Netflix debuts first trailer for ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’

“People are sometimes afraid of things they don’t know…”

On Wednesday, Netflix released the first official trailer for the upcoming stop-motion animated musical fantasy comedy-drama film “Pinocchio,” which was directed by legendary filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro.

It serves as the second feature film adaptation of “Pinocchio” released this year, following the Robert Zemeckis live-action version. Del Toro’s new adaptation was also written by him alongside Patrick McHale and Matthew Robbins.

The voice cast of the film consists of Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Finn Wolfhard, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton.

You can watch the trailer here:

The film was produced by Del Toro, Lisa Henson, Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, and Gary Undar under the production banners of Netflix Animation, The Jim Henson Company, Pathe, ShadowMachine, Double Dare You Productions, Necropia Entertainment, and El Taller del Chuco.

“Pinocchio” is scheduled to be released by Netflix on December 9, 2022.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions