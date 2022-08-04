‘Hacks’ star Hannah Einbender on making merry with Jean Smart: ‘She has a young spirit and I’m an old soul’

Hannah Einbender has comedy in her blood. Her Emmy-nominated mother Laraine Newman was a founding member of the Groundlings and an original “Not Ready for Prime Time” player on the seminal first five years of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” And her father Chad Einbender is a comedy writer and actor. Though the queer stand-up comic, writer and actress has been enjoying great success as a funny lady, earning a second Emmy nomination in July for HBO Max’s comedy series “Hacks,” Einbender originally didn’t want to follow in the family business.

“I wanted to be a broadcast journalist,” she noted in a recent Washington Post zoom chat. “That was my whole thing. I was very into politics, very into news. I was obsessed with Rachel Maddow, which I think was a queer thing in retrospect, not necessarily a news thing, but it could have been both-probably more of a queer thing though.”

She “randomly” got into comedy attending Chapman College when she auditioned and was accepted into the school’s improv team. And while at school, stand-up comic and “Nailed It” host Nicole Byer asked Einbender be her opening act when she performed at Chapman. “I got hooked on stand-up that way. Then just naturally after school, I got a job at a coffee shop and just hit open mics every night’ where she was seen by agents and managers. “They told me I should start diversifying-auditioning, writing. It was a natural progression.” Her parents had warned her how difficult show business was. “So, I was very dissuaded from engaging with it or entering it, but this is probably the one skill I have, so that’s what I’m sticking with.”

In its two seasons on HBO MAX, “Hacks,” created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, has earned a total of 32 Emmy nominations, winning three last season for lead actress Jean Smart, as well as for writing and directing. The series revolves around Smart’s Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comic and diva extreme who is on the verge of losing her residency because the casino wants to attract a young audiences. Einbender’s Ava is a 25-year-old comedy writer with her own career problems who is hired to bring Deborah’s comedy into the 21st century.

“Ava’s just a really confrontational, strong-willed, flawed, funny, smart, charismatic person; someone who I think has a lot of growing to do. But I think she finds a mirror in Deborah Vance. They have similar cores, I would say, as people. We just get to see her grow and take two steps forward and one step back alongside Deborah I think she’s a swell gal. Love her lot.”

Einbender noted Ava is “maybe” a version of her who didn’t go into therapy. “She and I are both queer comedy writers who have achieved a level of success at a very young age, so there are some surface level similarities there for sure. But Ava has a lot of internal work to do. I’m not someone who doesn’t think before speaking. Ava just comes out with everything and fundamentally I am a chronic overthinker.”

Besides the smart writing and directing and flawless performances, “Hacks” wouldn’t be as funny and poignant without the seamless chemistry between Smart and Einbender. “I would love to talk about our chemistry,” Eibener said. “I think this is a credit to Jean in a big way. She creates such a warm, welcoming environment for so many people, really everybody she meets that it’s easy to slip in with her. But for me it was one of the more immediate warming up to someone quickly experiences that I have had. I think Jean has a really young spirit and I am a very old soul. I think we meet in the middle there.”

Plus, their sense of humor is “very, very enmeshed, and so similar. She’s just an incredible friend and we’re just been very vulnerable and open with each other about everything in our lives and within it the show. So, the evolution of our chemistry into the most beautiful friendship has been very seamless because we both are just really open people, I think, and vulnerable. It’s great when you meet someone like that where you don’t vie to try to get in there. It’s just been one of the greatest, most rewarding and cherished relationships I’ve had I my life.”

“Hacks” managed to escape the “sophomore slump” so many blockbuster series suffer in their second season. Einbender confessed she put an “amazing, a record setting amount of pressure on myself as an artist to do well” in the second season. “So much so that I rarely am able to enjoy my work as I am doing it because I am just putting myself through such hell. I felt that pressure season one, And, by the way, the environment on set was so loving and egoless and collaborative and supportive and incredibly affirming, but because of my brain, I just couldn’t hear it, so that’s so little bit about me. I’m working through it.”

Still, everyone had so much faith in the material. “We were all just feeling good, I think, as a group. I certainly look around and saw the performances and the material being so elevated, surpassing season one. I was able to see it in my fellow performers, not so much myself. I think we all felt the pressure, but I think once we got the scripts, it was very clear that the gang had done it again.”

