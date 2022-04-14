‘Hacks’ Season 2 trailer: Jean Smart returns to defend her Emmy win

Lest anyone forget that HBO Max comedy “Hacks” scored Jean Smart her first-ever Emmy Award last year, the Season 2 trailer goes to great lengths to remind viewers of the show’s television academy success. “The Emmy Award-winning series returns,” the new trailer states loudly over clips of mayhem and strife from the second season.

Set to return on May 12 with two episodes weekly through its June 2 finale, “Hacks” Season 2 picks up after the events of the Season 1 finale with legendary comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) on the road with her young writing protege, Ava (Emmy Award nominee Hannah Einbinder).

Here’s the HBO Max synopsis:

“The dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act.”

“Hacks,” which won two additional Emmys aside from Smart, was nominated 15 times last year and expectations are high for its return. In addition to Smart and Einbinder, the cast includes returning stars Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki, and Lorenza Izzo. New recurring guest stars include Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen, and Susie Essman – with Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa set as guest stars.

