‘Halloween Ends’ trailer promises (threatens?) to end the iconic franchise

Fans of the wildly popular horror franchise “Halloween” have had to wait a long time for any sort of information about the upcoming final installment in the series, “Halloween Ends,” which promises to serve as an exciting conclusion and a “departure from the others” according to John Carpenter, who has worked on six films in the series.

But, lucky for fans, the first official trailer for the long-awaited sequel was released on Tuesday night by Universal Pictures. The film pits Jamie Lee Curtis’ iconic final girl Laurie Strode against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, one last time in a fight that will allegedly leave only one standing.

The synopsis reads as follows:

“Four years after the events of last year’s ‘Halloween Kills’, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.”

David Gordon Green returns to direct and produce alongside Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier, and Danny McBride. It stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, James Jude Courtney, Will Patton, Rohan Campbell, and Kyle Richards.

“Halloween Ends” is scheduled to be released theatrically by Universal Pictures on October 14, 2022.

