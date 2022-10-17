30th Annual Hamptons Film Festival closes with prizes for ‘Close’ and ‘Return to Seoul,’ and other highlights

Roll the credits. The 30th Annual Hamptons Film Festival concluded Sunday night in East Hampton with an out-of-competition sneak of “Glass Onion,” the “Knives Out” sequel. Expanded to 10 days from the usual long weekend, the tony east end Long Island event that draws a large number of local academy members saw Lukas Dhont‘s “Close” named Best Narrative Feature by the competition jury. Best Documentary Feature went to “Pray For Our Sinners” about the Catholic Church.

“The challenge for the last three years has been COVID,” Artistic Director David Nugent says. This year was in-person, no drive-ins, and masks were suggested, not mandatory. Most wore them into theaters and then took them off.

“I think ‘Living’ could do well at the Oscars,” Nugent told me. “I think ‘The Son,’ ‘The Whale,’ ‘Banshees of Inisherin‘ and ‘Empire of Light.’ We’ll see where everything lands in two months.”

“Film festivals are absolutely important to Oscar campaigns,” Gold Derby colleague Thelma Adams tells me. “It’s separating the wheat from the chaff. Movies that come out strong have a big advantage,” she adds. And she likes the Hamptons Festival for its laid-back surroundings and the fact that it helps her formulate her own late season selections. Adams and I are at a screening for “Groucho and Cavett” with quipmeister Cavett and director Robert S. Bader in a Q&A moderated by fest board member Alec Baldwin. Yes, he’s here. Not walking many red carpets this week. And only making small talk with the few reporters he does speak with. He and PBS critic Neil Rosen discuss “Match Game,” for example. But he is here.

If you want real controversy, though, talk to some of the documentary filmmakers, who have seen plenty. Ivette Lucas shot her nudist camp film “Naked Gardens” in the nude. Riki Stern went to Texas to meet “The First Lady of ISIS” in the world premiere of “A Radical Life.” And “Freedom on Fire” director Evgeny Afineevsky went to the Ukraine. He says Putin’s days are numbered. And he likes the crowd in the Hamptons. “Oscars helped emphasize ‘Winter on Fire,’ which literally changed history. So I hope this movie can be another call for action and help to stop the war.”

Martin McDonagh was here with awards darling “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2016. He looks happy. He should be. His latest film, the aforementioned “Banshees of Inisherin,” was already considered a Best Picture shoo-in before this week. “I used to feel uncomfortable about the whole press and interview kind of thing. But I love going to film festivals and I love having the film seen by as many cool groups as possible,” he claims.

Hugh Jackman came out from Broadway and surprised audiences at one screening of “The Son” in a planned five-minute “thanks” but ended up staying to answer questions for 45 minutes. He didn’t sing, alas.

Regular Hamptons audiences — if you can call them that — picked “Return to Seoul” as the Audience Award winner for Best Narrative Feature. Written and directed by Davy Chou, the film revolves around a 25-year-old French adoptee who goes to South Korea to find her biological family. The audience’s Best Doc Feature was “Bobi Wine: The People’s President.”

The Dick Cavett Artistic Champion Award was given to “Law and Order: SVU” star and part-time East Hampton resident Mariska Hargitay. She lives a few blocks from Steven Spielberg, but his “Fabelmans” isn’t even showing here. (One Academy voter told me, “That’s Steven. Win at Toronto and then pull it back, show it to no one else before it opens.” Okay, it’s a theory.)

Hargitay turns out to be a delightful choice. She’s produced documentaries about sexual abuse, started a foundation to help women and men, and reminds the audience that “one in three women is assaulted.” She’s fast and funny with an audience in a small hotel hanging on every word. This comfy waterfront luncheon for about 50 is a highlight of the week.

Ten days after it’s started I’m polling voters who saw various films. “Seoul,” “Inisherin” and “Till” are good. “Living” and “Whale” are mixed. And the Projectile Pooing Film Award goes to the most controversial selection of the festival, “Triangle Of Sadness.” Some loved it, others hated it.

Documentary bellwether Rory Kennedy is here with “The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari” and she sums up this festival best. “It’s filmmaker-friendly, and it’s super fun.”

