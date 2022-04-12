‘Hangmen’ could finally earn Martin McDonagh a long awaited Tony Award for Best Play

Martin McDonagh is one of the most celebrated writers working today, having created an impressive body of work across film and theater. He won an Oscar for the short film “Six Shooter” and his feature “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. That movie managed to win both of those categories at the BAFTAs. McDonagh has also carved out a noteworthy career as a playwright, but snagging a Tony Award has proved elusive. That could all change this year with the spring debut of his new play “Hangmen.”

If you follow theater at all, you may be surprised that McDonagh has never won the Tony for Best Play. It’s certainly not for lack of trying. Six of his plays have debuted on Broadway, with four of them nominated for that top award: “The Beauty Queen of Leenane,” “The Lonesome West,” “The Pillowman,” and “The Lieutenant of Inishmore.” His play “The Cripple of Inishmaan” was nominated for Best Play Revival in 2014, as that classic had never been staged on the rialto before that year. “A Behanding in Spokane” is the only one of the playwright’s Broadway outings to miss the top category, though it did land a nomination for Christopher Walken’s lead performance.

“Hangmen” tells the story of Harry Wade, the second best executioner in the UK. The only problem is it’s 1965 and the death penalty has been outlawed. So there isn’t much for a hangman to do other than drink his days away at a pub. But when a stranger arrives at the pub with mysterious motivations, it throws Harry’s life into chaos.

The play will have endured quite the gauntlet when it finally opens on April 21. After an acclaimed Off-Broadway run at the Atlantic Theater Company, the show was set to premiere on Broadway in the spring of 2020 with stars Mark Addy and Dan Stevens. Obviously the global pandemic had different plans. “Hangmen” closed up shop with the rest of Broadway on March 11, 2020, having only played 13 preview performances. As performances finally returned in late 2021, “Hangmen” did not initially announce any reopening plans, so it seemed like the production would be one of the many casualties of the pandemic.

But, the theater gods eventually smiled upon us, and in February word came that “Hangmen” would finally open on Broadway after all. There were some notable changes to the cast, as Tony nominee David Threlfall (UK’s “Shameless”) steps in for Mark Addy, and Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”) replaces Dan Stevens. But McDonagh’s signature darkly comic style remains.

The play is sitting in second place in Gold Derby’s odds for Best Play based on the combined predictions of our users, with only “The Lehman Trilogy” blocking McDonagh’s path to victory. But there is one important factor which could push “Hangmen” to the top of the pack: it will still be open at the time of Tony voting. “The Lehman Trilogy” is an enormous production with impressive central performances, but in the shuffling of the Broadway calendar after the COVID-induced shutdown, “Lehman” shifted its limited run to the fall. It’s now been closed for months.

To find a closed production that won Best Play, you have to go way back to 2007 when Tom Stoppard’s “The Coast of Utopia” prevailed. Even then, Stoppard’s three-part epic finished its run in May, after nominations were announced. The last play to close before Tony nominations were announced and still win top honors was “The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby” in 1982, an astounding 40 years ago. (I’m obviously not counting last season’s Best Play winner “The Inheritance” when considering the track record of closed plays since the pandemic ensured that none of the nominees were still running at the time of the telecast).

The long absence of “The Lehman Trilogy” paves the way for McDonagh’s sharp script to vault into first place. And with no separate Tony category for play-writing, (which there really should be — can you imagine if they didn’t give out an honor for Best Score?), Best Play has turned into a writer-focused category in recent years. “Hangmen” will mark McDonagh’s seventh Broadway outing and voters may just decide that it’s time to reward his singular style.

