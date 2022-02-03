Memo to the academy: It’s time for Hans Zimmer (‘Dune,’ ‘No Time to Die’) to finally win 2nd career Oscar

When Hans Zimmer won his only Oscar in March 1995, Bill Clinton was President of the United States, Wolfgang Petersen‘s action pandemic thriller “Outbreak” was the number one film at the box office and NBC’s “ER” was America’s most popular TV show.

So let me get this straight. One of (if not the) most prolific and acclaimed film composers of the 21st century has only triumphed at the Oscars once. That was way back at the 1995 ceremony for his beloved score to Disney’s animated classic “The Lion King.” Despite racking up 10 total nominations since his Oscar debut for “Rain Man” (1988), he hasn’t been able to add another Academy Award to his trophy collection, which currently boasts four Grammys, three Hollywood Music in Media Awards, three Golden Globes and a World Soundtrack Award.

Seriously, academy voters? What does Zimmer need to do to claim that long overdue Oscar bookend? This year he has not one but two scores shortlisted for Oscar consideration, with his heralded soundtrack for Denis Villeneuve‘s “Dune” in contention along with his work on Cary Joji Fukunaga‘s “No Time To Die.”

It’s not like he hasn’t had plenty of chances. The composer became an Oscar mainstay after his 1995 “Lion King” breakthrough, garnering consecutive nominations for “The Preacher’s Wife” (1996), “As Good As It Gets” (1997) and two nominations in 1998 for “The Prince of Egypt” (which he shared with Steven Schwartz) and “The Thin Red Line.” He was back in 2000 with his score for Best Picture-winning “Gladiator” and then racked up four more nominations with “Sherlock Holmes” (2009), “Inception” (2010), “Interstellar” (2014) and “Dunkirk” (2017).

His impressive nominations tally doesn’t even take into account high profile scores that were inexplicably snubbed by the academy, like “Pearl Harbor” (2001), “The Dark Knight” (2008), “12 Years a Slave” (2013) and “Blade Runner 2049” (2017), to name just a few.

Could this finally be Zimmer’s year to claim that overdue second Oscar, for either “Dune” or “No Time to Die”?

According to our combined Oscar racetrack odds for Best Score, Zimmer is sitting pretty in pole position for “Dune” with 71/20 odds, well ahead of his nearest rival Jonny Greenwood and his score for “The Power of the Dog.” Zimmer might even claim a second nom, benefiting from the academy’s fondness for 007, as his “No Time To Die” score is in a not-too-shabby ninth place with 82/1 odds. Gold Derby’s combined odds are based on the combined forecasts of 7,800+ Gold Derby readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s nominations, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years.

Zimmer’s “Dune” score is also the undeniable front-runner among the numerous pre-Oscars kudosfests that chime in with their picks for the best of the year in the lead up to the Oscar nominations announcement on February 8. He’s nominated for another Grammy, he won Best Sci-Fi Fantasy Original Score at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, he won at the Globes, is nominated at the Critics Choice Awards and he scored wins or nominations with regional film critics groups in Austin, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Florida, Hollywood, Houston, San Francisco, St. Louis, Seattle and Washington DC.

His “No Time To Die” score also reaped a Hollywood Music in Media Award, but hasn’t made the same impact with critics and the industry, perhaps because most of the buzz for the Daniel Craig swansong blockbuster seems to be in Best Song, with awards magnets Billie Eilish and Finneas leading the pack for their titular song from the film.

It’s time, academy. Zimmer has patiently waited long enough. His glorious, retro-futuristic aural dreamscape, featuring bold new instrumentation and a choir of fierce female voices, stands head and shoulders above everything else this year. Vote 1 for Zimmer.

