Harrison Ford signs onto his first major television show for Apple TV+

Not even Han Solo and Indiana Jones can stay away from the surge of streaming television projects. As reported by Deadline on Monday, Harrison Ford has signed on to star in “Shrinking,” a new Apple TV+ series from Jason Segel and “Ted Lasso” producers Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein.

This is Ford’s first major television role and marks the first time he’s appeared on any narrative television series in decades. According to Deadline, Ford will star as a “blue-collar” psychiatrist in the comedy series, “who has built a successful practice over the years that he shares with his two young proteges, Jimmy and Gaby. Fiercely independent, Phil has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, which forces him out of his comfort zone as he grapples with intrusive friends, his estranged family and his legacy.”

“Shrinking” was first announced in October of last year. Segel will star on the 10-episode series and also serve as a co-writer. Per an Apple TV+ press release from that month, “Shrinking” “follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own.”

In addition to Segel, Lawrence and Goldstein will also write on the show, Apple TV+ previously reported. Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent on “Ted Lasso,” is not just an Emmy Award-winning actor for the comedy series, but earned two Writers Guild Awards for the first season as well.

Ford was last seen on screen in 2020’s “The Call of the Wild.” He recently wrapped production on a fifth Indiana Jones movie from director James Mangold. That project is due in theaters next year.

