Harrison Ford joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe for ‘Captain America: New World Order’

Harrison Ford has added another massive franchise to his ledger. The “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” actor will play General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross in “Captain America: New World Order” and likely reprise the role in “Thunderbolts,” about a team of Marvel villains.

Ross was previously played by William Hurt, who appeared as Ross in “The Incredible Hulk,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “Black Widow.” The Oscar-winning star died earlier this year at the age of 71.

Ford’s casting was first reported last week by “The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha” podcast and later corroborated by Slashfilm. Deadline officially confirmed Ford’s involvement with the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Monday.

“Captain America: New World Order” will feature Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America, picking up his story after the events of the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” That film, written by “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” creator Malcolm Spellman and directed by Julius Onah, also stars Tim Blake Nelson (reprising his role from “The Incredible Hulk”) and Carl Lumbly (who appeared in “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”). It’s set to debut in theaters on May 3, 2024.

“Thunderbolts,” meanwhile, will tie together numerous villainous characters from Phase 4 of the MCU, including Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Olga Kurylenko, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (all of whom appeared in “Black Widow”), Sebastian Stan and Wyatt Russell (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”), and Hannah John-Kamen (“Ant-Man and the Wasp”). Directed by Jake Schreier, “Thunderbolts” is out July 26, 2024.

