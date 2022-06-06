Harry Styles (‘Harry’s House’) remains head of household on Billboard 200 despite significant drop

Harry Styles‘s new album “Harry’s House” remained number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the tracking week that ended June 2 despite a significant decline in album units from its debut week. It didn’t have much competition from new releases (the highest-charting entry was Def Leppard‘s “Diamond Star Halos” at number-10), but expect that to change on next week’s chart, which will include Post Malone‘s recently dropped “Twelve Carat Toothache.” Read more about this week’s chart at Billboard.com.

“Harry’s House” achieved 160,500 equivalent album units, down 69% from last week‘s total of 521,500 units. Such a big drop isn’t a huge surprise for an album whose first week was driven largely by traditional album sales. Those tend to be heavily front-loaded onto an album’s first week followed by a steep dropoff. Indeed, most of Styles’s loss from week-to-week was in sales (down 83%), while streaming only lost 46% from 189,000 to 102,500 units. That could indicate greater staying power for the collection as albums tend to stick around longer on the chart if they’re consistently generating online listens.

Just ask Bad Bunny, who in his third week of “Un Verano Sin Ti” remains at number-two with 141,500, down just 9% from last week and only down around 48% from its debut week where it accumulated 274,000 units, the vast majority of which were from streaming. Familiar faces round out the top five: Kendrick Lamar‘s “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” stays put at number-three, Future‘s “I Never Liked You” is steady at number-four, and Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous” is back up one spot to number-five.

