Harry Styles (‘Harry’s House’) has gigantic debut on Billboard 200, returns to number-one on Hot 100

Harry Styles‘s new album “Harry’s House” went straight to number-one in a debut that crushed the record for the biggest week for any album in 2022 so far. He achieved 521,500 equivalent album units based on album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. That’s 76% higher than the previous record of 295,000, set just last week by Kendrick Lamar‘s “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.” Read more about this week’s Billboard 200 here.

“Harry’s House” had the biggest week for an album since Adele‘s “30” launched last fall with more than 800,000 units. It also had the most traditional album sales (330,000) since “30.” And it set a new record for the most vinyl sales in the modern era (182,000) since tracking for that began in 1991. “House” also improved on the debut week for his last album “Fine Line” (478,000 units) and the self-titled album before that (230,000 units). Behind “House,” Bad Bunny held on to number-two with “Un Verano Sin Ti,” while Lamar’s “Morale” slipped to number-three in its second week.

The success of the “Harry’s House” album release also helped Styles on the Billboard Hot 100 (more on that here). Unsurprisingly, his single “As It Was,” which had spent three weeks in the top spot, returned to the top for a fourth nonconsecutive week. And it was joined in the top 10 by three other songs from his album: “Late Night Talking” at number-four, “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” at number-eight, and “Matilda” at number-nine. That makes him only the second British act to have four top-10 singles at the same time, following The Beatles. “As It Was” knocks Jack Harlow‘s “First Class” back down to number-two, while Future‘s “Wait for U” featuring Drake and Tems is at number-three, and Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” surges to new heights, reaching number-five. It’s about damn time.

