Harry’s back! Harry Styles announces his 3rd solo album, ‘Harry’s House,’ and when it’ll be released

“Harry’s House. May 20th.” That was the simple statement Harry Styles posted to his Instagram on March 23. It’s the title of his new album and the date it comes out; his post also previews the cover art for the new release, which depicts Styles standing on the ceiling of an upside-down room. It’ll be his third album as a solo artist and his eighth overall if you count the five studio albums he released as a member of the boy band One Direction.

After One Direction parted ways Styles released a self-titled album in 2017, which featured the quadruple platinum top-five single “Sign of the Times.” “Harry Styles” received generally positive reviews from critics, but it was on his 2019 followup, “Fine Line,” that he fully came into his own as a solo artist. It was a bigger critical and commercial success than its predecessor. As of this writing that album has spent 118 weeks on the Billboard 200. It has been certified triple platinum. And it produced five platinum singles, including top-10 hit “Adore You” and chart-topper “Watermelon Sugar,” his first solo song to reach number-one.

“Fine Line” also brought Styles his first Grammy recognition. In 2021 it was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, “Adore You” was nominated for Best Music Video, and “Watermelon” won him Best Pop Solo Performance, making him the first One Direction alum to win that industry honor. Are you excited for what he has in store for music listeners next? It’ll have more tracks than his previous albums (13, compared to 12 on “Fine Line” and 10 on “Harry Styles”), so there will be more of him to go around.

