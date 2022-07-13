Slip under the covers with Harry Styles in ‘Late Night Talking’ music video [WATCH]

On July 13 Harry Styles premiered the music video for “Late Night Talking,” the second single from his hit album “Harry’s House.” In it, he goes on a journey between the sheets and everyone’s invited! Watch it above.

There’s lots of love to go around as Styles sings his love song from bed in various locations and with various partners, all in his adorable polka dot jammies. The upbeat video was directed by Bradley & Pablo, who previously helmed Styles’s “Watermelon Sugar” video from 2020. “Late Night Talking” was written by Styles with Thomas Hull, and the recording was produced by Hull and Tyler Johnson.

The song was a hit well before the video premiered. It debuted at number-four on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart when its parent album was released, and seven weeks later it was still in the top 20. It was also a top-five hit in Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, Portugal, and the UK, to name a few. Meanwhile, the lead single from “Harry’s House,” “As it Was,” has been a smash hit, spending nine weeks at number-one on the Hot 100 as of this writing. Before that song Styles had never spend more than one week in the top spot, which he achieved with the aforementioned “Watermelon Sugar.”

“Harry’s House” was released on May 20 and debuted at number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart with more than half a million equivalent album units. At the same time, Styles posted four songs from the album in the top 10 of the Billboard 200: “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” and “Matilda” in addition to “As it Was” and “Late Night Talking.” He’s the first British solo artist ever to accomplish that feat. Do you think “Late Night Talking” will eventually ascend to become his third chart-topper?

