‘Matilda’ is the best song on Harry Styles’s ‘Harry’s House’ according to fans, but where do the others rank? [Poll Results]

A popular success with two weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart, Harry Styles‘s third solo album “Harry’s House” comprises 13 songs, but which is the best? According to the hundreds of fans who voted in our recent poll, it’s not the biggest hit from the album so far, the chart-topper “As It Was.” The favorite from among this set by Harry Styles: “Matilda.” Scroll down for our complete countdown of the results.

Written by Styles, Thomas Hull, Tyler Johnson, and Amy Allen, “Matilda” is not your typical love song full of sweet nothings or provocative come-ons. It’s a plaintive song about the title woman, who’s learning to cope after cutting her toxic family out of her life. Not the kind of song you’d expect to be a crowd-pleaser, per se, but it was one of the album’s most popular cuts. The week “Harry’s House” debuted on the Billboard 200 albums chart, “Matilda” debuted at number-nine on the Hot 100, behind “As It Was” at number-one and “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” and “Late Night Talking,” which were both higher in the top 10.

“Matilda” led our poll with just over 16% of the vote. The five-week chart-topper “As it Was” was close behind with a little less than 14%. The last song with support in the double digits was third-place “Late Night Talking” with more than 11% of respondents picking that as their fave. Rounding out the top five were “Satellite” (9.94%) and “Little Freak” (8.67%). See how fans ranked all the songs below and listen to them all as you go. Then join the discussion on this and more with your fellow music fans here in our forums.

13. “Boyfriends” (2.33%)

12. “Keep Driving” (3.59%)

10. “Cinema” (3.81%)

10. “Daydreaming” (3.81%)

9. “Grapejuice” (5.29%)

8. “Daylight” (5.71%)

7. “Love of My Life” (7.19%)

6. “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” (8.25%)

5. “Little Freak” (8.67%)

4. “Satellite” (9.94%)

3. “Late Night Talking” (11.21%)

2. “As It Was” (13.95%)

1. “Matilda” (16.28%)

