Hayley Orrantia (‘The Masked Singer’ Ringmaster) unmasked interview: ‘You have no idea how much it means to me to do what I love in front of you all’

Three mystery celebrities hit the stage for the Season 7 finale of “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday night. Firefly, Prince and Ringmaster all sang their hearts out in hopes of winning the Golden Mask trophy. Ultimately Ringmaster finished in second place following two performances: “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles and “Waking Up in Vegas” by Katy Perry. The circus diva was revealed to be singer and actress from ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” Hayley Orrantia.

“I have loved music my entire life,” the actress told host Nick Cannon during her unmasked interview. “I ended up becoming more known, through working on ‘The Goldbergs,’ as an actress. You have no idea how much it means to me to do what I love in front of you all. Thank you for your compliments.”

Although Hayley was new to “The Masked Singer” stage, it wasn’t her first time meeting panelist Nicole Scherzinger. “I don’t know if you remember, Nicole, but I auditioned as a solo artist Season 1 back in 2011 on ‘The X Factor’ when you were a judge. I was put into a country-pop girl group on the show called Lakoda Rayne. Paula [Abdul] was my judge so I didn’t get to interact with you a ton, but I did a little bit.”

The sitcom star impressed the panelists, but Nicole and her colleagues Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke were left stumped until the end. Here were their final panel guesses: Maren Morris (Robin), Lucy Hale (Nicole), Hailee Steinfeld (Ken) and Hayden Panettiere (Jenny). Several hints within her clue packages were leading them to Hayley. The gold chain with an 80’s medallion is a nod to “The Goldbergs,” which is set in the 1980’s. The sweet southern bottle was a clue to where she was born, Texas. The elf is a nod to Hayley’s role in the movie “Christmas is Cancelled.”

Ringmaster was the 14th performer eliminated from Season 7. Her exit was preceded by Duff Goldman as McTerrier, Joe Buck as Ram, Jorge Garcia as Cyclops, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Christie Brinkley as Lemur, Penn & Teller as Hydra, Dog the Bounty Hunter as Armadillo, Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy, Rudy Giuliani as Jack in the Box, Kirstie Alley as Baby Mammoth, Shaggy as Space Bunny, En Vogue as Queen Cobra and Cheyenne Jackson as Prince. She came in first place from Group B and second place overall behind Firefly.

