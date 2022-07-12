2022 Emmy nominations: HBO is most-nominated network for 2nd consecutive year

With a nominations haul of 25, the most-recognized TV program heading into the 74th Primetime Emmys is the HBO drama “Succession.” However these bids don’t even account for one-fifth of the paycaster’s 2022 total, which when combined with those of streamer HBO Max, stands at 140. In all, 16 HBO series and specials earned multiple nominations, with the double-digit contender list also including “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17), “Euphoria” (16), and “Barry” (14).

Two years after coming out on top with 160 nominations, Netflix takes second this year with 105 (its lowest amount since 2017). Its showing was primarily boosted by the new Korean drama “Squid Game” (14 bids) as well as the respective fourth seasons of “Ozark” and “Stranger Things” (13 bids each).

As usual, the big four traditional broadcast networks have been bested by premium channels and streaming services, as they amassed a combined total of 86 nominations (down by 16 from last year). After dominating this subset for five of the last six years, NBC (28 bids) is in second place behind CBS (29 bids). The Columbia Broadcasting System’s top performers were not series, but rather two specials: “Adele: One Night Only” and “The 64th Annual Grammy Awards.”

Below is a scorecard of how the top TV networks performed in nominations for the 2022 Emmys (with the network tallies for the last seven years included as well for comparison purposes).

SEE 2022 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 74th Emmy Awards

TV NETWORKS

HBO: 140 (2021: 130; 2020: 107; 2019: 137; 2018: 108; 2017: 110; 2016: 94; 2015: 126)

Netflix: 105 (2021: 129; 2020: 160; 2019: 117; 2018: 112; 2017: 91 ; 2016: 56 ; 2015: 34)

Hulu: 58 (2021: 25; 2020: 26; 2019: 20; 2018: 27; 2017: 18; 2016: 2 ; 2015: 0)

Apple TV+: 51 (2021: 35; 2020: 18)

Disney+: 34 (2021: 71; 2020: 19)

Amazon Prime Video: 30 (2021: 19; 2020: 31; 2019: 47; 2018: 22; 2017: 16 ; 2016: 16 ; 2015: 12)

CBS: 29 (2021: 26; 2020: 23; 2019: 43; 2018: 34; 2017: 29 ; 2016: 35 ; 2015: 41)

NBC: 28 (2021: 46; 2020: 27; 2019: 58; 2018: 78; 2017: 60 ; 2016: 41 ; 2015: 37)

ABC: 23 (2021: 23; 2020: 36; 2019: 26; 2018: 31; 2017: 34; 2016: 35 ; 2015: 42)

FX: 23 (2021: 16; 2020: 33; 2019: 32; 2018: 50; 2017:54; 2016: 56 ; 2015: 38)

Showtime: 17 (2021: 6; 2020: 4; 2019: 18; 2018: 15; 2017: 15 ; 2016: 22 ; 2015: 18)

Paramount+: 11

FOX: 6 (2021: 7; 2020: 15; 2019: 18; 2018: 16; 2017: 21; 2016: 29 ; 2015: 35)

PREDICT the Emmys now; change them until September 12

Be sure to make your Emmy predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before winners are announced on September 12. And join in the fun debate over the 2022 Emmys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions