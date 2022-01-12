HBO leads SAG Award TV nominations with 14, followed by Netflix at 10: Network scorecard

HBO came out victorious on the morning of Wednesday, January 12 when the 2022 SAG Awards TV nominations were announced. The premium paycaster and its on demand partner, HBO Max, combined to earn a leading 14 noms across five different shows (“Succession,” “Mare of Easttown,” “Hacks,” “The White Lotus” and “Scenes from a Marriage”). Next in line was Netflix, with 10 total bids across six series (“Squid Game,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Chair,” “Cobra Kai,” “Halston” and “Maid”). Scroll down for the network scorecard for 2022.

Apple TV+ received nine notices thanks to the success of two programs (“Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show”). Hulu followed with eight citations spread out over four shows (“Only Murders in the Building,” “The Great,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Dopesick”). Disney+ scored a pair noms (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Loki”). The nominations list was rounded out by Nat Geo (“Genius: Aretha”) and Paramount Network (“Yellowstone”).

In a telling sign of the times, none of the Big Four broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC) received any love this year. That marks the first time in the SAG Awards’ 28-year history they’ve all been shut out.

The 2022 ceremony will air February 27 on TNT/TBS from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Helen Mirren will receive the Life Achievement Award.

Here is the network scorecard for the 2022 SAG Awards TV nominations:

HBO/HBO MAX (14 noms)

“Succession”

Drama Ensemble

Drama Actor for Kieran Culkin

Drama Actor for Jeremy Strong

Drama Actor for Brian Cox

Drama Actress for Sarah Snook

“Mare of Easttown”

Movie/Limited Actor for Evan Peters

Movie/Limited Actress for Kate Winslet

Movie/Limited Actress for Jean Smart

Stunt Ensemble

“Hacks”

Comedy Ensemble

Comedy Actress for Jean Smart

“The White Lotus”

Movie/Limited Actor for Murray Bartlett

Movie/Limited Actress for Jennifer Coolidge

“Scenes from a Marriage”

Movie/Limited Actor for Oscar Isaac

NETFLIX (10 noms)

“Squid Game”

Drama Ensemble

Drama Actor for Lee Jung-Jae

Drama Actress for Jung Ho-yeon

Stunt Ensemble

“The Kominsky Method”

Comedy Ensemble

Comedy Actor for Michael Douglas

“The Chair”

Comedy Actress for Sandra Oh

“Cobra Kai”

Stunt Ensemble

“Halston”

Movie/Limited Actor for Ewan McGregor

“Maid”

Movie/Limited Actress for Margaret Qualley

APPLE TV+ (9 noms)

“Ted Lasso”

Comedy Ensemble

Comedy Actor for Jason Sudeikis

Comedy Actor for Brett Goldstein

Comedy Actress for Juno Temple

Comedy Actress for Hannah Waddingham

“The Morning Show”

Drama Ensemble

Drama Actor for Billy Crudup

Drama Actress for Jennifer Aniston

Drama Actress for Reese Witherspoon

HULU (8 noms)

“Only Murders in the Building”

Comedy Ensemble

Comedy Actor for Steve Martin

Comedy Actor for Martin Short

“The Great”

Comedy Ensemble

Comedy Actress for Elle Fanning

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Drama Ensemble

Drama Actress for Elisabeth Moss

“Dopesick”

Movie/Limited Actor for Michael Keaton

DISNEY+ (2 noms)

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Stunt Ensemble

“Loki”

Stunt Ensemble

NAT GEO (1 nom)

“Genius: Aretha”

Movie/Limited Actress for Cynthia Erivo

PARAMOUNT NETWORK (1 nom)

“Yellowstone”

Drama Ensemble