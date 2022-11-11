Heidi D’Amelio ‘didn’t really get the reaction’ she wanted from the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judges

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev are expectedly bummed about their elimination on Monday’s “Dancing with the Stars,” especially because they were hoping for a more positive response from the judges.



“I poured my heart out there tonight and didn’t really get the reaction from the judges that I was expecting,” D’Amelio told Page Six after the show. “So I’m going to try not to let that shut me down again.”

D’Amelio and Chigvintsev were the first couple axed during the double elimination on ’90s Night. After two stints in the bottom two, they landed in the bottom three this time and were immediately eliminated with the lowest combined score and votes (Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki were the second pair to go after the judges unanimously saved Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater). D’Amelio and Chigvintsev earned a 35 for their contemporary number to Alanis Morissette‘s “Ironic,” a routine into which they tried to infuse more emotion following previous critiques from the judges.

“I think this week [was] hard, because we work so hard to take in the correction from the judges and to, like, really deliver,” Chigvintsev said. “And when you work so hard to bring the emotion out, and then you actually do it, but you don’t get the score, that’s what’s hard.”

The Season 29 champ, who is “definitely disappointed” about their elimination, added that unlocking vulnerability is more difficult for non-performers like D’Amelio, whose daughter Charli D’Amelio remains in the competition. “There’s a lot of people on the show who perform for a living … that’s what they do [on a] day to day basis. [D’Amelio] doesn’t, that’s not her job … so overcoming that and then kind of getting, like, ‘Bye, see ya,’ it does makes you feel a little bit like, ‘Ah, well, this sucks.’”

In September, D’Amelio revealed that she almost quit the show before Season 31 even began because she was struggling with rehearsals until her daughter talked her out of it. “I came this far, so I’m happy,” she said.

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

