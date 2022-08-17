‘Yee-haw’! Heidi Klum predicts Chapel Hart (‘America’s Got Talent’) will become 2nd country singing act in finale [WATCH]

The Qualifiers 2 episode of “America’s Got Talent” aired Tuesday, August 16 on NBC with 11 acts performing live on the big stage. One of those acts was country singing trio Chapel Hart, who during their audition found themselves the recipients of the group Golden Buzzer. For their live show performance, the trio performed an original song called “The Girls Are Back in Town,” which included a rap interlude and a dropping of the mic. Do they have what it takes to make it into the Grand Finale? Watch the “AGT” video above.

Interestingly enough, America has already voted one country singing act into the finale: Drake Milligan. The 23-year-old singer and guitarist advanced during the Qualifiers 1 episode along with saxophonist Avery Dixon. “AGT” judge Heidi Klum announced she has a “feeling” that America will indeed make it two-for-two in terms of country finalists, shouting “Yee-haw” and joking that the name of the show is now “America’s Got Country.”

During their pre-show package, Chapel Hart noted how it’s been tough to break into the industry because they never see anyone who looks like them. “It’s hard to believe that it’s even possible,” they said. Auditioning for “America’s Got Talent” was a “hail Mary” decision that worked out, as they now feel “seen” in country music. Thanks to the support of so many new fans, including Dolly Parton, their previous single “You Can Have Him Jolene” has reached the #1 spot on iTunes.

Here is what the other “AGT” judges had to say about Chapel Hart’s live show performance:

Simon Cowell: “Let me make a prediction. Things are gonna go very well for Chapel Hart. We loved you from your very, very first audition … because you just lit up the room. Your soloists are brilliant. You are amazing performers and I have a really, really, really good feeling about what’s gonna happen for you. Now, having said that, if you love Chapel Hart, you can’t blame us. You gotta pick up the phone. You gotta vote.”

Sofia Vergara: “You guys are perfect. You’re all about fun. We can’t take our eyes from you. This performance was better than the audition. I really think this is gonna be a very good night for you.”

Howie Mandel: “I didn’t just watch a talent show. I was watching a headline show. You deserve everything. Good luck!”

