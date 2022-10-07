A new ‘Hellraiser’ hits Hulu and Jamie Clayton’s turn as Pinhead may be ‘even better’ than the original

A new take on the 1987 horror classic “Hellraiser” has been released on Hulu as of Friday, October 7. The remake directed by David Bruckner (“The Night House”) came just in time for the Halloween season and earned favorable reviews, especially for the genre. With a current freshness rating of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, the critics consensus reads, “A gift for long-suffering fans after numerous subpar sequels, Bruckner’s ‘Hellraiser’ unlocks the puzzle box for getting this franchise back on the right track.”

In the film, a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension. The spooky flick stars Odessa A’zion, Jamie Clayton and Adam Faison.

Beau Paul of We Got This Covered states that the film is “easily the best of the franchise in years, easily the superior of anything released since 1988’s Hellbound: Hellraiser II. In some ways, the film even manages to improve upon the original, with production values that are easily superior to anything the franchise has produced thus far.” Clayton is especially praised for her terrifying performance as Pinhead. “The film also delivers a more elegant and detailed backstory to the Cenobites and the mysterious puzzle box that summons them.” Paul adds, “And there’s a fair chance that once it airs, the franchise may gain a new legion of devoted fans — as well as a string of sequels.”

Chris Evangelista of Slashfilm notes the regression of the franchise after it achieved initial success.“On top of that, the inherent kinkiness built into the series is completely gone (sure, there are sex scenes, but they’re fairly vanilla). ‘Hellraiser’ 2022 is the best the franchise has been in a while, but that’s also not saying much.” The critic continues, “As for the cenobites, they’re aces. The BDSM leather that defined the characters for years is gone. Instead, the cenobites have mutilated their flesh to resemble clothing — I particularly liked how the ‘robes’ Pinhead is wearing here is actually just the character’s own skin butchered into the shape of flowing fabric.” Clayton is praised for her performance, which is easily distinguishable from her predecessor. Breathing new life into the franchise, Bruckner succeeds in creating a film worth the wait.

Alan Cerny of VitalThrills.com says that this film is both a reboot and a sequel, yet it doesn’t require you to see any of the prior films to understand this one. “Fans, of course, want to know – how is Jamie Clayton‘s performance as Pinhead, the iconic Hell Priest of the Cenobites, once played by Doug Bradley? Detractors of the recasting apparently forgot that Clive Barker is a gay icon of horror and that his work was always transgressive. Jamie Clayton doesn’t just fill Doug Bradley’s gridded flesh; I honestly think she’s even better.” The film takes a bit of time getting to the good stuff but, “That said, the Cenobites themselves are wonderful creature design – not only do we get a return of the Chatterer but some innovative new Cenobites that are a marvel to look at.” He adds, “Considering that Hulu is about to expose millions to this weird, ambitious franchise, I’m very curious how newcomers will respond to it. But if this reinvigorates the series and gets us great directors to play in this universe, I’m all for it.”

